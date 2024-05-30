2024 Ontario Envirothon champions headed to New York State

Forests Ontario is proud to be the lead agency of Ontario Envirothon – a unique, environmentally-themed academic competition that immerses students in hands-on learning and discovery while building STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills.

BARRIE, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - This spring, more than 70 teams from high schools across Ontario competed in environmentally themed regional events that led 17 teams to meet at the University of Waterloo from May 26 to 29. From that series of training workshops, testing, and judged presentations, Grand River Region's Waterloo Collegiate Institute came out on top as the 2024 Ontario Envirothon champions.

2024 Ontario Envirothon champions from Grand River Region’s Waterloo Collegiate Institute (CNW Group/Forests Ontario)

All teams showcased their knowledge of Ontario Envirothon's four core topics – forestry, soils, wildlife, and aquatic ecosystems and soils – along with this year's current topic of "Biodiversity in a Changing Climate" but it is only the Waterloo Collegiate Institute team that is now headed on to the National Conservation Foundation (NCF)-Envirothon from July 28 to August 3 at the Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, to represent Ontario against hundreds of students from across North America and Asia.

"As lead agency of the Ontario Envirothon, we are proud to help the next generation of environmental leaders learn about the environment and hone their STEM skills," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Ontario, says. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the volunteers, teachers and sponsors who have made this unique program possible and excited to see how these youth will continue on in their environmental journey in the next stage of their lives."

From the 17 teams that advanced to the provincial competition, the three top-ranking teams were:

First Place: Waterloo Collegiate Institute, Grand River Region, Team 17

Second Place: University of Toronto Schools, Toronto Region, Team 10

Third Place: University of Toronto Schools, Toronto Region, Team 2

"We are a proud sponsor of Ontario Envirothon and want to congratulate every student who participated and wish the Waterloo Collegiate Institute team the best of luck at the NCF-Envirothon," Deb Pella Keen, Executive Director, Maple Leaves Forever (MLF), says. "As we've been dealing with record temperatures and wildfires in recent years, we think that this year's focus on 'Biodiversity in a Changing Climate' is incredibly important, and we look forward to seeing how these brilliant, young minds help build a more healthy, resilient future."

As lead sponsor, Maple Leaves Forever also provided cash prizes for the three top-ranking teams. At the NCF-Envirothon in Geneva, New York, the Waterloo Collegiate Institute team will be competing not just for prizes and scholarships, but to see if they can beat the third-place showing put up by Ontario's Markville Secondary School last year.

"It is important for Enbridge Gas to give back to the communities where we live and work, and through our sponsorship, we are able to achieve this," says Keith Boulton, Director of Public Affairs and Marketing, Enbridge Gas. "In addition to the academic and technical skills gained throughout this exciting competition, the Ontario Envirothon raises awareness of the environment. Enbridge Gas is committed to leading the energy transition towards a clean energy future. Our sponsorship complements our employee-led initiative: the Local Environmental Action Fellowship program (Enbridge LEAF). This initiative supports strategic large-scale tree planting with Forests Ontario, which is integral to the fight against climate change."

Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Ontario Envirothon has reached over 120 schools and more than 10,000 Envirothon alumni since it was established in 1994. The event's growth and success would not have been possible without the help of thousands of volunteers and the generous support of Maple Leaves Forever, Enbridge Gas, McLean Foundation, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., Algonquin Forestry Authority, Fleming College, and Durham College.

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats. Our ambitious, large-scale tree planting initiatives, extensive educational programs, and decades of community outreach result in millions of trees being planted each year.

Together with our national division, Forest Recovery Canada, we work with our many partners across the country to plant native trees and ensure our efforts today thrive and grow into tomorrow's diverse, healthy, and resilient forests.

Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn to find out more.

About Maple Leaves Forever

Maple Leaves Forever Foundation (MLF) is a charitable foundation that advocates and supports the planting of Native Canadian Maples in increasing numbers across the rural and urban landscape of southern Ontario. Maple Leaves Forever also owns a woodlot certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) and managed in an environmentally, economically and socially responsible way.

About Enbridge Gas

Enbridge Gas, an Enbridge Inc. company, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, serving customers for over 175 years. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million customers and is transitioning to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions.

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]