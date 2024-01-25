New limited-slip differential improves MX-5's renowned progressive, fun handling characteristics

Revised exterior and interior styling and color options give MX-5 a fresh look

Alexa integration allows drivers to remain focused on the road with hands-free commands

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announces pricing for the updated 2024 Mazda MX-5, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make MX-5 a popular driver's car. On sale this winter, MX-5 has been updated with a host of changes that all fans are sure to appreciate.

All MX-5 models have a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm routed through a six-speed transmission. The MX-5 GS model is exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and MX-5 GS-P and GT models are offered in either a manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The 2024 MX-5 will continue to feature the well-received and appreciated Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a software-based suspension performance technology development by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help provide MX-5 with improved precision and confidence in high-g cornering and behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight. While the rear suspension of the MX-5 already helps keep the vehicle planted when braking, KPC then applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

Building on this already strong package, MX-5 receives major updates to the electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) system for 2024 including a new steering rack, which features internal revisions resulting in reduced friction, as well as accompanying changes to the electric assist calibration through new software. This all results in smoother steering action with a more defined 'on-center' feeling for relaxed freeway cruising, yet greater precision as the front tires are loaded up under hard cornering.

MX-5's exterior sees changes as well, with revised bumpers that offer a more streamlined look, updated headlights that incorporate a new LED DRL element, new LED taillights and new wheel designs. With the addition of Zircon Sand Metallic in 2023, another new exterior colour has been added to the roster for 2024 with Aero Grey Metallic, which offers a cool tone that contrasts nicely against MX-5's available dark trim and wheels.

Inside, drivers benefit from a revised interior which gets several key updates. The centre console receives extra padding for improved driver comfort. All MX-5 models also benefit from a new, larger 8.8-inch infotainment display, which now adds touch functionality when using Apple CarPlayTM or Android AutoTM. Paired with this new display is Mazda's first ever integration of Alexa, which adds further flexibility, with hands-free commands for things like HVAC, radio and more. Alexa is able to accept commands for things inside the vehicle, as well as connect to your smart home devices and control them remotely. In the 2024 MX-5, this higher level of flexibility minimizes driver distraction, allowing them to remain focused on the winding roads ahead. For added peace of mind in emergency situations, Private e-Call and Stolen Vehicle Assistance have also been added for assistance in emergency situations.

MX-5 GS

The MX-5 GS, only available with a black cloth soft top, includes an abundance of standard features, in addition to what has been outlined above. Safety is a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front and side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, and High Beam Control. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function to help allow a wider range of owners find their ideal seating position. The steering wheel also has mounted buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio, dual USB Type C inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, manual climate control, two removable cup holders, padded door armrest, and power windows with one-touch down feature complete the interior ambiance. Standard exterior features include metallic black 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 GS-P

The MX-5 GS-P further enhances enthusiastic driver's expectations in the roadster's improved dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace and a new Asymmetric LSD. This lightweight, compact, and highly durable conical clutch LSD has been tuned to offer a more progressive locking action as torque is applied thanks to a cam mechanism which allows for different ramp angles on acceleration and deceleration. These changes improve precision on initial turn in, and ability to put the power down effortlessly on corner exit, ultimately further enhancing driver confidence.

For those who want to safely experience the full capabilities of their MX-5 on a circuit, a new DSC-Track feature has been added to MX-5's Dynamic Stability Control program. DSC-Track raises the threshold of the DSC system, between being fully engaged or fully disabled, allowing drivers to improve their own driving abilities, while still offering some amount of brake intervention should it be needed1.

Moving up from the GS model, the GS-P adds LED daytime running lights (DRL), noise-isolating windshield, heated exterior mirrors, and auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirror. The headlights feature auto on/off function, auto-levelling, and the windshield wipers are rain-sensing. The seats have been revised for 2024, with the inclusion of black suede accents inset in the black cloth material and finished with grey stitching. Three-position seat heaters are included, along with frameless interior rearview mirror, and body-coloured interior door trim.

Including all standard GS features, this model adds a nine-speaker Bose® premium audio system that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down.

__________________________ 1DSC-Track should not be used on public roads and should only be used during sports driving on circuits. It is not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. Please see your Owner's Manual for further details

MX-5 GS-P WITH SPORT PACKAGE (manual transmission only)

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 GS-P with Sport Package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats.

The Sport Package is available on soft top MX-5 and MX-5 RF GS-P models. The RF – or retractable fastback – can open or close its roof in a notable 13 seconds by pushing a button, providing the MX-5 RF with the feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

MX-5 GT

The MX-5 GT carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 GS-P and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5. The MX-5 GT is available in a black soft top or body-color RF. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The GT models trade the GS-P's black alloy wheels and mirrors for newly designed 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with machined spokes and dark painted pockets, body-coloured heated door mirrors with auto-dim driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates. All GT models feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which allows occupants to easily connect their enabled phone once they enter the MX-5 and help them get on the road quicker. SiriusXM® satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with a five-year subscription, and a trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna are also included. Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated black leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, and auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system.

MX-5 RF GT WITH GRAND SPORT PACKAGE (manual transmission only)

The MX-5 RF GT with Grand Sport Package adds the best of the GS-P Sport Package but replaces the track-friendly Recaro bucket seats for more road-trip ready Tan Nappa leather seats, which are a new upgradable option to the MX-5 RF GT's standard black leather seats. Other updates include a contrasting black roof, and the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription.

With comprehensive updates all around, the 2024 MX-5 is the most capable evolution of our iconic roadster yet. For more information on the Mazda MX-5, please visit Mazda.ca.

STARTING MSRP2 FOR THE 2024 MAZDA MX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 GS 6-Speed MT $34,900 - MX-5 GS-P 6-Speed MT $38,900 $41,900 6-Speed AT $38,900 $41,900 MX-5 GS-P w/ Sport Package 6-Speed MT $43,300 $46,300 MX-5 GT 6-Speed MT $42,000 $45,000 6-Speed AT $42,000 $45,000 MX-5 RF GTw/ Grand Sport Package 6-Speed MT - $48,600

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Aero Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $300 Zircon Sand Metallic $300 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500

____________________________________ 2 MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

