2024 marks the centennial of the Newfoundland National War Memorial; commemoration to include the repatriation of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - For 100 years, the Newfoundland National War Memorial, which is one of only two national war memorials in Canada, has been a somber reminder of the valiant contributions that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians made during armed conflicts since the First World War.

On July 1, 2024, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will proudly gather at the National War Memorial in St. John's to mark the memorial's centennial anniversary. The historic event will include the laying to rest of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier whose remains are being repatriated from Northern France.

During the First World War, Newfoundland was a self-governing Dominion of Britain. Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949 and officially changed its name to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2001.

Approximately 12,000 Newfoundlanders served during the First World War. Tragically, more than 1,700 lost their lives and over 800 of those who died have no known graves.

The unknown soldier and his reinterment in the tomb in St. John's will represent the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served and died in all branches of the military and respective support services who have no known graves.

The public are encouraged to follow and participate in the journey of the unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier. Four events, including a ceremony commemorating the centennial of the Newfoundland National War Memorial on July 1, are being held in the coming months:

May 25, 2024 : Transfer of remains ceremony, Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in Auchonvillers, France

: Transfer of remains ceremony, Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in Auchonvillers, May 25, 2024 : Arrival of the remains of the unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier in St. John's, NL Upon departure from the airport, the hearse containing the unknown soldier's casket will pass several locations with historic significance to Newfoundland and Labrador's First World War The public are invited to pay their respects as the hearse makes its way through the city, en route to a secured site.

: Arrival of the remains of the unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier in June 28-30, 2024 : Lying-in-state of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier, Confederation Building, in St. John's , NL

: Lying-in-state of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier, Confederation Building, in , NL July 1, 2024 : Ceremony commemorating the centennial of the National War Memorial and laying to rest the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier in St. John's , NL

More details on these events and how the public can participate, including broadcasts and livestreaming, will be released as plans are confirmed. The public is encouraged to regularly check the website linked to below for updated information.

Quotes

"We remember the dead so that the living may know upon whose shoulders we now stand. The Unknown Soldier being laid to rest at the National War Memorial in St. John's will join the statues and stone as an eternal reminder of war's cost, its casualties, its giants, its heroes." The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Labour and Seniors, on behalf of The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Commemorating the centennial of the Newfoundland National Memorial is a somber and important occasion for Newfoundlanders, Labradorians, and all Canadians. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces work every day in the shadow of those giants who made the ultimate sacrifice. Canadians are eternally grateful for, and will forever remember, the service of people from Atlantic Canada and across the country in the global fight to defend freedom and democracy. The tomb of the unknown soldier will be an enduring testament to the fact that they shall never grow old and never be forgotten."

General Wayne D. Eyre

Chief of the Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces

"As the centennial anniversary of our National War Memorial approaches, there will be several key opportunities for public involvement. We will all have the opportunity to pay our respects to the fallen and reflect on everything these people sacrificed for the rights and freedoms we enjoy today. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is incredibly proud of this project and we extend gratitude to our key partners in this initiative: the Royal Canadian Legion – NL Command, Veterans Affairs Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for their commitment to its success."

The Honourable Steve Crocker

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation

"The Royal Canadian Legion Newfoundland and Labrador Command is extremely proud of its role, over the past five years, in this historic Centennial Remembrance Project and in the completion of Lt. Col. Thomas Nangle's dream. It would be remiss of me if I didn't publicly acknowledge the unwavering crucial support of Premier Dr. Andrew Furey and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. I also want to sincerely thank the Government of Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and the very hard-working Centennial Project Steering Committee. I assure our proud Veterans, their families and loved ones, and the serving men and women of our renowned Canadian Armed Forces that, "At the going down of the sun and in the morning – We Will Remember Them!"

Gerald Budden

President, Royal Canadian Legion – NL Command

"As the centennial anniversary of the National War Memorial approaches, we feel privileged to be part of these special commemorative events. We are proud to have been able to facilitate this exceptional step for the repatriation of an unknown Newfoundland soldier from the Western Front. He represents the collective contribution and sacrifice of all those from Newfoundland and Labrador who lost their lives in conflict, for the freedoms we all enjoy today."

Claire Horton

Director General, Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Associated links:

www.cwgc.org

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]; Captain Jordan Mitchell, Public Affairs Officer, Canadian Armed Forces, 506-850-1215, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, 709-729-5889, [email protected]; Gary Browne, Royal Canadian Legion NL Command, 709-690-9118, [email protected]; Will Wright, Media and PR Manager, Commonwealth War Graves Commission, +44 1628 507217