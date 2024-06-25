2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), along with the investment community, presenting companies, and sponsors: BTV Business Television, Canaccord Genuity, Carbonhound, Cohesion Consulting Group, Newsfile, Peterson Capital, S&P Global Ratings, and Water Tower Research, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX & TSXV Company Services, to open the market in celebration of the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC).

Hosted by TSX and TSXV, the CCIC brings together growth-oriented clean technology, renewable energy, and energy transition companies with climate conscious investors to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians. For more information, visit https://events.tsx.com/ccic/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, [email protected]