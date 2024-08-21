OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post will hold its 19th Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, via a live webcast that starts at 1 pm ET.

The presenters will be André Hudon, Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post; Doug Ettinger, President and CEO; Jan Faryaszewski, Chief Financial Officer; and Susan Margles, Chief People and Safety Officer. They will provide an update to the significant challenges facing the Corporation and the steps being taken to secure its vital role in connecting all Canadians.

With a mandate to serve all Canadians, Canada Post is proud to conduct this meeting in an open and accessible virtual format, where anyone across the country can attend and participate. The Corporation's 2023 Annual Report is available on our website.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. You may submit your question in advance to [email protected], or ask it during the webcast.

Details

When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, starting at 1 pm ET

Registration: You may register in advance to attend.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]