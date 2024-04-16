TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Brian Bloom and Jolyon Burton, along with the Bloom Burton & Co. team and conference attendees, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the start of the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference Opens the Market Tuesday, April 16, 2024

The annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together 66 of Canada's premier and most promising publicly-traded and private companies in the healthcare industry. This event attracts Canadian, U.S. and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/conference.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Li, Manager, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 416.640.7581