2024 Annual General Meeting - Key Dates

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) – Westgold or the Company) announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 12.00pm (WST) at the Conference Centre, Exchange Tower, Level 8, 2 The Esplanade, Perth, Western Australia.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.3 and clause 6.1(p) of the Company's Constitution, a valid nomination for the position of Director may be received by the Company not less than 35 business days before the date of the annual general meeting (being Thursday, 10 October 2024).

Further information on the Annual General Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which will be released to ASX on or around Friday, 25 October 2024.

