QUÉBEC CITY, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024–2034 Québec Infrastructure Plan (QIP) is set at an unprecedented level of $153 billion. This is a $3 billion increase over the previous plan and a $52.6 billion increase since the 2018–2028 QIP, or 52% over a six-year period.

The announcement was made today in Québec City by Jonatan Julien, the Minister Responsible for Infrastructure. The key sectors of health and social services, education and higher education, the road network and public transit, as well as social and community housing, top the list of investments planned by the Government. It is an ambitious plan that reflects the needs of the public and demonstrates the importance of renovating many of our infrastructures, as well as building new ones.

Health and social services

New investments of $2.9 billion in the health and social services network will enable major hospital construction, reconstruction, expansion and redevelopment projects. The 2024–2034 QIP also plans for the construction of seniors' homes and alternative residences (MDAAs) and the reconstruction of residential and long-term care centres based on the MDAA concept. Additional investments will also enable us to continue converting private facilities not under agreement to private facilities under agreement, as well as carrying out projects under agreements with the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

Education and higher education

In the education sector, which will benefit of an additional $1.1 billion, projects to add classrooms for training youth are planned for the coming years. More than 1,200 projects will also enable us to carry out priority repair work on components related to the health and safety of individuals and building integrity, as well as replace equipment.

Higher education will receive almost $500 million more. A number of projects in CEGEPs and universities will be carried out to provide better adapted environments. These investments will be used notably to update programs aimed at tackling the labour shortage in certain priority areas at college and university levels. Other projects will also be launched to provide more student housing.

Road network and public transit

The 2024–2034 Québec Infrastructure Plan has earmarked an additional $2 billion to maintaining road infrastructure in good condition. These investments will make it possible to carry out nearly 700 projects in 2024–2025 under the maintenance intervention strategy for roadways, structures and municipal bridges in all regions, with a view to promoting the sustainable mobility of people and goods and, thereby, contributing to Québec's development.

The development of public transit will also continue, with the addition of nearly $700 million to promote public mobility, improve traffic flow and electrify public transit. New initiatives will allow certain needs of the Société de transport de Saguenay and the Société de transport de Montréal to be met, as well as the acquisition of various equipment by the public transit corporations, exo and the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain.

Social and community housing

In the social and community housing sector, new investments of nearly $100 million allocated to the 2024–2034 QIP for the renovation of low-rent housing units will be added to the additional investments of $900 million announced by the Gouvernement du Québec in the Fall 2023 Economic Update to build new community housing.

"The sustainability of the infrastructure portfolio has been a key priority of our Government for several years now. It is essential to maintain the public infrastructure needed to deliver government services in good condition. Record investments of $87.6 billion are earmarked for this purpose over the next ten years, an increase of $6.7 billion compared to the previous QIP. These investments are part of our strategy of gradually increasing the infrastructure maintenance investments we have implemented. In addition, in order to accelerate project completion and reduce costs to ensure greater efficiency, the Government will unveil a two–year strategy in the near future that will have a lasting effect. The development of this strategy is the result of the meetings I have held with our partners, as well as the priority projects I have implemented in collaboration with my colleagues since my arrival in 2022."

Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure

