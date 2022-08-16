Legacy receives an updated look with a redesigned front fascia

The latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with available Wide-Angle Mono Camera

Updated multimedia system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is delighted to announce pricing for the 2023 Subaru Legacy. The all-wheel-drive sedan receives updated styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies.

For the 2023 model year, Legacy will be available in Touring, Limited and GT trim levels. The GT model comes standard with the powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine. Also, in conjunction with EyeSight version four, a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera is added to the GT trim.

The 2023 Legacy lineup receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille and redesigned LED headlights. The Legacy comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.

The top-level GT trim adds a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera further expands the field of view to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver, and, when necessary, applies the brakes to avoid collisions.

EyeSight now includes Automatic Emergency Steering. This new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 80 km/h.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

The 2023 Legacy delivers a unique balance of efficiency and all-weather performance with standard Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and Vehicle Dynamics Control.

The GT model is equipped with the 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine that delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER has a responsive 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.

All 2023 Legacy models are paired with Subaru's Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-litre turbo in the GT model delivers an estimated 10.1/7.5 L/100 km city/highway. The 2.5-litre achieves up to an estimated 8.7/6.7 city/highway L/100 km.

STRUCTURE AND SAFETY

Introduced in 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the Legacy, boasting a structure that is 70-percent stiffer in both torsional and front-suspension rigidity compared to the previous Legacy platform. It is also 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity. Crash protection is improved, as the new body absorbs over 40 percent more energy in front/side crashes than the prior model. When a crash is unavoidable, the Legacy protects the driver and passengers with eight standard airbags, including a driver's knee airbag. Subaru expects the 2023 Legacy will achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year, including a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Assist, which provides steering assist when the vehicle veers toward the outside of its lane, helping the driver maintain a direct path. The DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, available on Limited and GT, uses a dedicated infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction and provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers. Additional standard driver-assist technologies include standard Blind Spot Detection System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking and EyeSight Assist Monitor.

An available Front View Monitor on GT captures images within the driver's blind spots in front of the vehicle and displays a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch display, providing safety and assistance when checking road conditions ahead, parking, and off-roading.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Legacy offers the latest version of the 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment system which features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The system includes an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, and vehicle settings. Additional standard features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free subscriptions), HD Radio, and over-the-air updates.

Paired with Harmon Kardon premium audio, the 11.6-inch Infotainment Display with Navigation standard on Limited and GT includes voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free subscription). New for 2023, the navigation system has integrated what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

For powering and pairing personal devices, Legacy comes standard with front and rear USB A and USB C ports as well as a wireless phone charger.

The Legacy is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Impreza, and Outback.

Trim Pricing Touring $32,995 Limited $36,995 GT $41,995

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]