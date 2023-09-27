2023 Report Reveals Student Gender Disparities in Perceived Support from Their College/University

Students are Optimistic About Employment, and 68% of Students Lean on Peers for Study Help

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Studiosity Canada recently released Chapter 3 of their 2023 Canadian Student Wellbeing Report. The report is based on a survey of over 1000 Canadian post-secondary students, conducted by Studiosity and Angus Reid. Interesting insights have become apparent about the experiences and outlook of students in college and university. Here are five of the key findings in the report.

1. Gender Disparities in Perceived Support

The report shows a significant gender divide in students' perceptions of support from their colleges and universities. Men are significantly more likely than women to report feeling completely or mostly supported by their institutions. This finding underscores the need to address gender-specific support dynamics in higher education.

2. Study Help Sources Vary by Age

When students seek study help beyond the classroom, the survey unveils that 68% turn to their peers or classmates, making this the main source of study help. However, a trend emerged revealing that younger students predominantly seek help from their peers, while older students favor support services from their institution like professors and teacher's assistants.

3. The Impact of Senior Student Mentors

More than half of the students believed that they would have benefitted from having a senior student mentor during their first year. This finding underscores the potential benefits of mentorship programs in smoothing the transition to college or university life.

4. Optimism in the Face of Challenges

Despite the hurdles posed by the transition to higher education, the survey reveals that two-thirds of Canadian post-secondary students remain optimistic about their employment prospects after graduation.

5. Transitioning to College/University

While a majority (64%) of students reported that their transition to college or university was relatively easy, the survey highlights one aspect that many students found to be the most difficult in their transition: the financial burden of higher education. Approximately 19% of students cited covering the costs of college or university as the most challenging aspect of their transition.

These findings offer insights into the experiences and concerns of Canadian post-secondary students. They provide invaluable guidance for educational institutions, professionals, and policymakers aiming to enhance the overall student experience in their institutions.

About the 2023 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study

Studiosity produced the questions for this survey and Angus Reid Forum gathered the responses from current Canadian postsecondary students via an online survey. The survey ran from March 6 to March 17, 2023 and gained a total of 1,010 responses. The sample frame was balanced to ensure representation of men and women in proportion to their overall share of the Canadian postsecondary student population (56% female, 43% male), as well as to ensure statistically significant representation from regions across the country. The sample consisted of 80% full-time students and 20% part-time students, and was conducted in English and French.

About Studiosity

Studiosity partners with universities to provide online study support, anytime, anywhere to over 1.6 million students in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Studiosity's service connects students with Subject Specialists to chat and work through questions, providing formative feedback through help, not answers. The company currently partners with over 250 institutions globally, delivering equitable academic support online in the moment students need it, increasing life chances for all.

