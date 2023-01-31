2023 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award Nominees Announced

Winner To Be Revealed On The 2023 JUNO Awards Live Broadcast

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - MusiCounts , Canada's leading music education charity, is thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2023 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by CST Foundation .

Each year since 2005, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award has recognized and honoured an exceptional Canadian music teacher's impact both on students at their school and the broader music education profession. MusiCounts is proud to shine a light on the five 2023 Award nominees from across Canada:

Jewel Casselman - Lakewood School , Winnipeg, MB

, Susan Evoy - St. Teresa's Elementary & Waterford Valley High School, St. John's, NL

St. Teresa's Elementary & Waterford Valley High School, Stephen Richardson - École St. Joseph School , Yellowknife , NWT

École St. , , NWT Kelly Stronach - Mitchell Woods Public School , Guelph, ON

, Heidi Wood - Joane Cardinal-Schubert High School, Calgary, AB

"It is a delight to recognize these five exceptional educators as finalists for the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by CST Foundation," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "Educators across the country devote their time, energy, and expertise to keeping the beating heart of a school - the music classroom - alive. Congratulations to this year's nominees, who represent the highest achievement and dedication in their profession!"

To date, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award has celebrated the accomplishments of 17 extraordinary music educators across Canada who strive to preserve the livelihood of music education in their school and community. Today, the 2023 Award nominees were revealed at the JUNO Nominee Announcement Presented by Ontario Creates.

"We congratulate this year's nominees for Teacher of the Year Award and thank them for their commitment and dedication to bringing music and music appreciation to classrooms across the country," said Sherry J. MacDonald, President and CEO, CST Foundation. "All of the nominees have demonstrated a passion for providing excellence in music education and improving the lives of their students."

The recipient of the Award will be announced on The 2023 JUNO Awards, broadcast live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on March 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos , CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, a grant for their school through the MusiCounts Band Aid Program, and a JUNO Award statuette.

For additional information on MusiCounts, please visit musicounts.ca .

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education.

MusiCounts is funded by many of Canada's most dedicated individuals, events, and corporate citizens. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $16,000,000 in support of music education in Canada. These funds have benefitted nearly 1,500 schools and communities, supported over 290 post-secondary music program graduates, and honoured 17 extraordinary music teachers and seven MusiCounts Inspired Mind Ambassadors.

About CST Foundation

CST Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families access post secondary education. For over 60 years, CST has been delivering on its mission through its advocacy and philanthropy initiatives. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams. For more information on CST's mission, visit cstfoundation.ca .

