2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport Only Small Cars to Achieve Highest Rating in New IIHS Side Impact Test

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced today that the 2023 Mazda3 and 2023 Mazda3 Sport achieved the highest performance and were the only vehicles out of 11 small cars to earn its top "Good" rating in a new, tougher side crash test. IIHS developed the updated side crash test to simulate higher severity crashes by using a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed as the striking vehicle.

2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport Turbo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Last year, the 2017-22 Mazda CX-5 was the only vehicle out of 20 small SUVs to earn a "Good" rating in the same test. And earlier this year, the 2017-22 Mazda CX-9 also earned the top, "Good" rating, standing out as one of only two midsize SUVs to get a "Good" rating in every category of the test.

"We are proud to add Mazda3 to the list of Mazda's top performing vehicles in side impact safety," said Mazda Manager of Vehicle Safety Compliance, Planning, & Development Jennifer Morrison. "It's more challenging for a vehicle of its size. We took lessons learned from CX-5 and CX-9 to offer an equal level of occupant protection in our small car, the Mazda3."

From the 2023 model year, the Mazda3 is equipped with added rear side airbags, seat belt pretensioners, and seat belt load limiters, designed to help reduce occupant injury in the event of a crash.

Mazda is proud to add this top achievement to our list of accolades from IIHS, including all tested Mazda vehicles earning the IIHS 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award in safety. When equipped with optional front crash prevention technology, the Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, and CX-30 all receive the highest safety designation available from IIHS. The CX-5, CX-9 and all-new CX-50 also receive the Institute's top award with standard equipment.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

