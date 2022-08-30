2023 Mazda CX-9: Pricing and Packaging

Successful 3-row model carries over line-up and equipment

2023 CX-9 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $41,550 and will arrive at dealerships this fall

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda's three-row midsize crossover SUV, the CX-9 continues to embody many of the premium values the brand's vehicles display while remaining one of the safest vehicles in its class. The CX-9 continues to feature standard i-Activ AWD, enhancing driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control, allowing the driver to enjoy a more confident and safer driving experience regardless of the conditions. Additionally, the CX-9 is one of the first vehicles in its class to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test. The design and safety features that contributed to these results have been carried over to the 2023 model year as standard features.

2023 Mazda CX-9 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

CX-9 GS

As standard, all CX-9 models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual and sport modes. The CX-9 delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel, and 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels for optimum performance, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-9 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.

____________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

To keep the driver and passengers safe, CX-9 is well-equipped with an array of standard i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front with collision warning, Smart City Brake Support Front with pedestrian detection, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Standard LED headlights with automatic levelling, auto on/off functionality, and High Beam Control help illuminate the darkest roads and contribute to the CX-9's Top Safety Pick + rating from IIHS.

Every CX-9 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the ability for the owner to monitor and control the state of the vehicle remotely by logging into the MyMazda app, with features such as remote start, locking/unlocking the doors remotely, and sending directions to the Mazda Navigation system (if equipped). A focal point of the well-appointed interior is the 10.25" full-colour centre display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Other standard features include heated front seats, push button start, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual USB inputs for driver and passenger, six-speaker sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver's seat and lumbar support, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels finished in dark grey metallic, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, rear side and liftgate window privacy glass, and rain-sensing wipers.

CX-9 GS-L

The CX-9 GS-L raises the value and styling that customers will appreciate in the mid-size crossover's model lineup. This package continues to provide standard second-row bench seating for seven passenger capacity, while second row captain's chairs are available as an option, providing seating for six with a centre pass through in the second row. The GS-L also includes all standard features from the GS model while adding leather upholstery with a choice between black or sand colour leather first and second-row seats, 10-way power driver's seat with power driver's lumbar support, power 4-way passenger seat, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, second-row dual USB inputs, wireless phone charger (Qi), silver metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, power liftgate, power glass moonroof, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

CX-9 GT

The CX-9 GT builds off the features found in the GS-L and adds automatic power-folding door mirrors, LED front and rear signature lighting, and handsfree power liftgate to the exterior. CX-9 GT has the option to configure the heated second-row seats as either bench seating or captain's chairs with armrest and centre pass through. In the front row, GT models receive ventilated seats, power driver's seat with memory, and 8-way power passenger seat with power lumbar support. Other interior features include Mazda Navigation, Bose® premium audio system with 12 speakers, SiriusXM™ Satellite Radio with three-month trial period, and five-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, and fuel prices.

Additional advanced safety and convenience features include Smart City Brake Support Rear, Adaptive Front-lighting System, 360° View Monitor, front and rear parking sensors, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Attention Alert.

CX-9 KURO EDITION

Following its continued popularity, the CX-9 Kuro Edition returns for the 2023 model year as a six-passenger mid-size crossover with heated second-row captain's chairs with armrest and centre pass through. Kuro Edition models can be identified by the Polymetal Grey or Jet Black exterior paint colour that is accentuated by gloss black automatic power-folding door mirrors and 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. Inside, CX-9 Kuro Edition features Garnet Red leather seats with aluminum interior trim, LED door pocket illumination, LED door pull handles, overhead LED illumination, and black metallic accents on the dash, door panels, and handle bezels.

CX-9 SIGNATURE

As the highest model offering, CX-9 Signature expands on the features in the GT and elevates the experience with offerings exclusive to the Signature model. The premium interior includes Nappa leather first and second-row seats, which is available in either Deep Chestnut or Pure White. The heated second-row captain's chairs provide a first-class feel with a centre console with armrest storage compartment mirrored from the first row, providing convenient access to the heated seat buttons and cupholders. The first and second-row seats have a unique quilting and piping that add to the elegance of the CX-9 Signature. Other styling details include Santos Rosewood interior trim, patterned aluminum on the dash and door handle bezels, and unique stitching on the steering wheel. The exterior upgrades include unique 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a light grey finish, a titanium grey metallic finished front grille with LED lighting accent, larger dual exhaust pipes, and Signature badging on the liftgate.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-9 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP3 CX-9 GS $41,550 CX-9 GS-L $45,300 CX-9 GS-L Captain's Chairs $45,800 CX-9 GT $50,550 CX-9 GT Captain's Chairs $51,050 CX-9 Kuro Edition $52,150 CX-9 Signature $53,550

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Snowflake White Pearl $250 Polymetal Grey Metallic $250 Sand Leather interior (GS-L/GT) $200 Pure White Leather interior (Signature) $200

________________________________________ 2 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

