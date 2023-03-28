2023 Masters Tournament coverage on SiriusXM Canada

Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play voice for SiriusXM's exclusive national audio broadcast all four days of Tournament play; Rocco Mediate joins team as analyst

SiriusXM listeners will also get live coverage of Augusta National Women's Amateur on April 1, with commentary from Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez with Chantel McCabe and David Marr III

New SiriusXM special debuts April 3 featuring Jack Nicklaus and son Jackie reflecting on 1986 Masters

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM, the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament, today announced its extensive broadcast plans for Masters week, April 1-9.

"We are honoured and excited to again deliver our subscribers comprehensive coverage of one of the best weeks in all of sports," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Our excellent broadcast team will bring listeners inside the ropes from the first tee shot on Thursday through the final putt on Sunday. Throughout the week we'll celebrate the great history and traditions of the Masters, and fans will get great insight into today's competitors, as well as the legendary players from Masters past."

Masters week on SiriusXM Canada programming will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars (channel 92) and on the SXM App (SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio).

Live Masters Play-by-Play

SiriusXM's live Tournament coverage will air each day – Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 9 – starting at 2 pm ET and running through the completion of play. Additionally, each day before the broadcast begins at 2 pm, SiriusXM will provide live look-in coverage of featured groups during its programming in the morning and early afternoon.

Acclaimed broadcaster Mike Tirico returns as SiriusXM's lead play-by-play voice for all four Tournament rounds. He will be joined in the booth on Saturday and Sunday by new SiriusXM personality Rocco Mediate, who competed in 10 Masters Tournaments in his career. Steve Melnyk, who competed in five Masters Tournaments and was the Low Amateur in the 1971 Masters, will be the analyst for the Thursday and Friday rounds.

SiriusXM's broadcast team will also feature play-by-play from Taylor Zarzour, and commentary from Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson and Jason Sobel.

Augusta National Women's Amateur

SiriusXM will provide live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 1 (noon – 3 pm ET). SiriusXM's Chantel McCabe and David Marr will host the broadcast, with special commentary from scheduled guests Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez.

Masters Par 3 Contest

SiriusXM's live coverage of the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest will air on Wednesday, April 5 (2-6 pm ET). Taylor Zarzour will host the coverage alongside 1982 Masters Champion Craig Stadler, World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin, Fred Albers, John Maginnes and Brian Katrek. David Marr will conduct interviews with competitors.

Jack and Jackie

Legendary six-time Masters Champion Jack Nicklaus and his son, Jackie, sat down for a recent extended conversation with Taylor Zarzour that will be available to SiriusXM listeners throughout Masters Week. Jackie was caddying for Jack when Jack won his historic sixth Green Jacket in 1986, the last of his 18 major championships. Father and son reflect on that special week in this one-hour special, which debuts April 3 (8 pm ET) and can be heard anytime after the debut on the SXM App.

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will feature comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage, as well as several specials airing throughout the week.

Thursday through Sunday, Gary Williams will anchor the coverage from 10 am to 2 pm ET each day. Williams will provide play-by-play updates on featured groups with Carl Paulson reporting from on the course. Jim McLean and Chantel McCabe will report from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National.





SiriusXM's Masters live pre-round coverage will begin at 7 am ET on Thursday and Friday, and at 8 am ET on Saturday and Sunday. Listeners will hear commentary and analysis from Taylor Zarzour, David Marr, Greg DuCharme, Bob Ford, 1982 Masters Champion Craig Stadler and Dave Stockton, who tied for second in the 1974 Masters.





Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a three-hour postgame show, hosted by Drew Stoltz and Jason Sobel, that will recap the day's play.





On Thursday, SiriusXM will have live coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony and the opening tee shots of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, followed by interviews with these three legendary players. The introduction of the Honorary Starters and their tee shots historically precede the first tee time of the Tournament's first competitive round, signaling the official beginning of Masters competition.





1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and George Downing will host a new episode of The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday at 2 pm ET.

Listeners will also hear regularly scheduled shows hosted throughout the week by SiriusXM's exceptional roster of current and former players, instructors and other experts on the game. For more on SiriusXM's golf programming click here.

Channel lineups vary by subscription plan.

