2023 JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD Now Open

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that the 2023 JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD are now open until Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:59PM ET* at junosubmissions.ca. All artists and creators meeting the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply.

To be considered for nomination for the 2023 JUNO Awards, national music release dates must fall between the eligibility period of September 1, 2021 and November 4, 2022*.

Key submission dates and deadlines for JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD*:

September 26, 2022 – Submissions open October 14, 2022 ; 5:00 p.m. ET – Deadline for discounted early-bird submissions October 28, 2022 ; 11:59 p.m. ET – Final submission deadline

2023 JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD eligibility:

Eligible music must be available to all Canadians and for national sale (1) or via a recognized national music streaming provider (2).

Product must be released nationally via brick-and-mortar stores or third-party online retailers. Product must be released via a nationally accessible streaming service that has paid subscriptions, full catalogue, or on-demand streaming.

Eligible products must be released during the eligibility period: September 1, 2021 through to November 4, 2022. Albums available for pre-order online no later than November 4, 2022 will also qualify. Pre-ordered online albums (digital or physical copies) must be delivered to the consumer no later than November 18, 2022. Proof of transaction may be requested. Pre-order eligibility does not apply to Music Video of the Year.

Eligible submitters must be Canadian citizens/permanent resident(s). This is defined by CARAS as 50 per cent or more of group members holding Canadian birth certificates, passports or are Canadian Permanent Resident(s) with residency in Canada during the last six months of the eligibility period.

*All dates are subject to change.

Eligible independent Canadian artists will once again have the opportunity to apply for financial support through the 2023 TD JUNOS Submissions Access Program. For more information about the TD JUNOS Submission Access Program and to apply, click here.

For specific JUNO Award category criteria, please visit the Criteria by Category page.

