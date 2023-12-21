2023 China Beach Ultimate Open Concludes with Guangzhou's Fighting Rooster as Champions

SANYA, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- The 2023 China Beach Ultimate Open ended on a high note in Sanya, drawing athletes from worldwide for an action-packed two days of intense competition.

With the team being hosted by the The General Administration of Sport, and hosted by Hainan Flying Disc Association and Chenyang Sports, sixteen teams and nearly 300 players from all around the world battled it out in 48 five-a-side Beach Ultimate matches, with more than 6 million spectators involved online and on the internet. The eventual champion went to Guangzhou's Fighting Rooster, showcasing remarkable skills and team spirit.

The closing ceremony saw personalities like sports show host Han Qiaosheng and national snowboarding champ Zhang Jiahao. Zhang, attending as a fan, shared his newfound enthusiasm for the sport after witnessing the event.

Wang Ruoyang, President of the Hainan Flying Disc Association, highlighted the event's global reach and efforts to provide top-notch services. The tournament fused sports excitement with carnival vibes, offering attendees Ultimate-themed activities and a taste of Sanya's vibrant atmosphere.

Team captain Su Jiaqi praised the event's organization and the Dadonghai beach's quality, ideal for the athletes' performances.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the tournament showcased Sanya as a sports tourism hub, blending Ultimate sports with the city's natural charm, attracting younger sports enthusiasts and boosting tourism.

This successful event not only elevates Ultimate sports locally and nationwide but also showcases Sanya's potential as a sports and cultural destination.

Supported by various local and national associations, the 2023 China Beach Ultimate Open sets a promising stage for the sport's growth in the region.

