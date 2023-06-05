OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post will hold its 18th Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday, June 7, via a live webcast that starts at 2 pm, ET.

The presenters will be Suromitra Sanatani, Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post; Doug Ettinger, President and CEO; Jan Faryaszewski, Chief Financial Officer; and Susan Margles, Chief People and Safety Officer. They will provide an overview of the Corporation's performance in 2022. Canada Post's 2022 Annual Report is available here.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. You may submit your question in advance to [email protected], or ask it during the webcast.

Details

When: Wednesday, June 5, starting at 2 pm, ET.

Registration: You may register in advance to attend.

