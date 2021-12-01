2022 Volvo C40 Recharge pricing announced, available for online reservation

Powered by twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, the C40 features a 78kWh battery that can be fast charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 33 minutes. The zero tail pipe emission, all-wheel-drive powertrain generates up to 402 hp and 486 lb. ft. of linear torque and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in about 4.7 seconds. The C40 also offers an anticipated range of around 360 km pending final EPA certification. Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play are seamlessly integrated for a uniquely helpful and connected driving experience.

The new C40 Recharge benefits from a comprehensive and simplified purchasing and ownership experience. One element being the inclusion of a 'Care offer' which, in addition to roadside assistance and the full Volvo New Car Warranty, provides owners with complimentary maintenance service and wear coverage on select items for the first 4 years or 80,000 kms.

The new C40 Recharge will be available in the ULTIMATE specification level and includes every available feature; including the Digital Services Package (4-year subscription) with the Android Operating System, oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Advanced Pixel LED lighting, Pilot Assist, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 360° Surround View Camera, and Unique 20" wheels. Customers can choose the Fjord Blue Carpet for no additional charge and it may be combined with 4 of the 7 exterior paint colors.

As of December, 2021, interested customers who would like to reserve their C40 can submit a $500.00 deposit online via Volvocars.ca or at their local Retailer. Customers will be able to choose from attractive pre-configured C40s that are ready for simple, transparent, and convenient ordering. Vehicle production begins in Ghent, Belgium this fall with the first Canadian customer deliveries planned for Spring of 2022.

"We're excited to launch the versatile, pure-electric Volvo C40," said Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "A streamlining of the purchase process – both online and in store – presents our customers with a transparent, flexible, and convenient way to drive electric."

Additional information on the pure electric C40 Recharge can be found at www.volvocars.com/en-ca.

