Ontario Creates celebrates four Ontario authors for literacy excellence

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates is thrilled to announce the winners of 35th annual Trillium Book Award honouring four Ontario authors for literary excellence. These captivating stories range from an international endeavour in the name of love to an apocalyptic future crumbled by climate change, to poetic excellence showcasing the minimalist sequence of illness and life, and the internal exploration of the human body. Find out more about these authors and their winning titles here:

Trillium Book Award (English) | WINNER

The Last Exiles, Ann Shin ( Park Row / Harlequin Trade Publishing)

( / Harlequin Trade Publishing) Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English) | WINNER

Intruder, Bardia Sinaee (House of Anansi Press)

(House of Anansi Press) Prix Trillium (French) | WINNER

Un conte de l'apocalypse, Robert Marinier (Éditions Prise de parole)

(Éditions Prise de parole) Prix de Poésie Trillium (French) | WINNER

Exosquelette, Chloé LaDuchesse (Mémoire d'encrier)

After two years of virtual awards, The Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners were announced at an in-person event in Toronto, which also honoured award nominees and recipients from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to experience in-person celebrations.

QUOTES

"Ontario Creates is proud to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Trillium Book Awards this year. The opportunity to showcase Ontario's incredible breadth of talented writers and publishers is something I look forward to each year."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

"We are excited to announce another fabulous list of winners for the 2022 Trillium Book Award! Every year I am amazed by the unique and talented voices of our nominees and the great works we have the privilege to support and read. Congratulations to this year's award-winning authors and thank you to our Ontario publishers for providing a stage for these incredible stories."

~ Karen Thorne-Stone, President & CEO, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

There were 16 Finalists for the 2022 Trillium Book Awards' four prizes. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these winning titles. (Backgrounder available).

The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive $2,500 to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive to promote the winning titles. The Prix de poésie Trillium was awarded in 2022; it is awarded in alternating years with Le Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium which was introduced in the 20 th Trillium year. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Both awards provide a $10,000 prize.

Trillium year. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Both awards provide a prize. Previous winners include international acclaimed authors and rising stars such as Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

include international acclaimed authors and rising stars such as Souvankham Thammavongsa, , , , Thomas King, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Book publishing in Canada is a $1.7 billion industry, with Ontario contributing more than two-thirds of the total national operating revenue at $1.1 billion .

LEARN MORE

Ontario Creates is proud to produce the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

ontariocreates.ca

Disponible en français

SOURCE Ontario Creates

For further information: Jaclyn Cossarini, Argyle PR, 647-406-5548, [email protected]; Linsey Flannery, Head of Communications, Ontario Creates, [email protected], 416-642-6619