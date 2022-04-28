2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs coverage live on SiriusXM

Subscribers get full access to play-by-play, expert hockey talk, fantasy pools and more

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, will offer comprehensive coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs through to the Stanley Cup® Final. Starting on Sunday, May 1, listeners get access to all the playoff action on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), including play-by-play, analysis, special guests and more.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will feature its expert hosts, plus special guests and insiders during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including: Steve Kouleas, Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Mike Johnson, Mike Rupp, Shane O'Brien, Martin Biron, Boomer Gordon, Elliotte Friedman, Jeff Marek, Mick Kern, Ryan Callahan, David Backes, Craig Button, Linda Cohn, Anthony Stewart, Mike McKenna and more.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule:

Stanley Cup Playoffs Fantasy Draft Preview – Sunday, May 1 – 6 pm ET

Hosts Boomer Gordon and Jake Hahn pick their personal playoff fantasy teams and give listeners the best insight and tips for their own picks.

– Hosts Boomer Gordon and pick their personal playoff fantasy teams and give listeners the best insight and tips for their own picks. Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview Day – Monday, May 2 – starting at 9 am ET

In a roundtable preview, Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin , Mike Johnson and Linda Cohn give the lowdown on all the Playoffs action during the NHL Morning Skate.

– In a roundtable preview, Gord Stellick, , and give the lowdown on all the Playoffs action during the The Power Play – Monday, May 2 – starting at 3 pm ET

Steve Kouleas and The Discussion Room bring in a panel of NHL® alumni including, David Backes , Shane O'Brien and Martin Biron as they keep the coverage going.

– and The Discussion Room bring in a panel of NHL® alumni including, , and as they keep the coverage going. Stanley Cup Playoffs – Starting Monday, May 2

Coverage of every Stanley Cup Playoffs game through to the Stanley Cup Final, giving subscribers live play-by-play action, plus a comprehensive daily lineup of expert analysts bringing the most current and entertaining post-game highlights.

SiriusXM's 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs programming is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios. Subscribers can also listen with the SXM App (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio), and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Go to siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio offers exclusive, expert hockey talk 24/7, plus season long play-by-play action. It joins SiriusXM's comprehensive coverage of every major sport, including NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NBA, PGA, CFL and more. For more information, follow @siriusxmnhl on Twitter and Facebook.

SiriusXM's Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at: siriusxm.ca/sports/nhl.

