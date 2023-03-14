LONDON, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma has announced the winners of its Mindset Awards for excellence in mental health reporting in 2022.

The winner of the Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting is Carly Weeks, of The Globe and Mail for: "As COVID-19 misinformation spreads, threats at home and burnout at work take toll on health care workers." (August 11, 2022)

Two honourable mentions were also awarded in this category. One went to the Globe and Mail's Erin Anderssen, for her entry: "How mental health training for regular citizens is helping to fill Canada's therapy gap." (April 16, 2022) and the other to Christina Frangou in Maclean's for: "Distress Call - Canada's emergency medical services are understaffed and overloaded. Who is checking on the paramedics?" (May 1, 2022)

The winner of the Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young people is freelance reporter and writer Leyland Cecco for his story in The Walrus: How a Tourette's Diagnosis Helped Me Understand Who I Am. (July/August, 2022)

An honourable mention in this category was awarded to Rachel Collier & Paul MacNeill in The Eastern Graphic for: Through the CRACKS, part of a special investigation series into mental health and addiction. (March 16, 2022)

Winners in each category were chosen by juries whose members were independent of the Forum, the relevant award's sponsor and any media organization eligible to compete. The first prize winners will be celebrated at a lunch on April 14 at the Canadian Association of Journalists national conference in Vancouver, receiving their awards from, and discussing their work with, broadcast journalist and mental health advocate Shelagh Rogers, OC.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People is sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The Mindset award for Reporting on Workplace Mental Health is sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, a source for journalists and employers alike, courtesy of Canada Life.

The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and readers, and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the Mindset and En-Tête guides financially, while the Forum retains editorial control. Aspects of the Forum's work, other than these awards, are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Sociéte Radio-Canada, KBF Canada and individual donors. Our thanks to CNW for supporting this announcement.

For further information: Please see the Forum website (https://www.journalismforum.ca) or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, ‪1-519 852-4946, [email protected]