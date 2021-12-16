2022 Mazda MX-5: Pricing and Packaging

All MX-5 models have a rear-wheel drive layout and come equipped with the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine that delivers an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. Every MX-5 model can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters.

To help maintain the roadster's lightweight physique, Mazda employs the gram strategy, which focuses on every detail to minimize any unnecessary weight without compromising on safety or design. This includes using aluminum for the power plant frame, front fenders, hood, and trunk lid as well as shaving millimeters off various pieces of metal or foregoing foam in the sun visors. The goal is to focus the MX-5 with the essentials of a driver's car while preserving the safety, styling, convenience, and comforts that Mazda owners value.

Other standard components include anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, front ventilated disc brakes, rear disc brakes with aluminum calipers, low-inertia dual-mass flywheel, double-pinion electric power assist steering, front and rear stabilizer bars, front double wishbone suspension with aluminum arms, a rear multi-link suspension with aluminum bearings support, and monotube dampers in the front and rear.

KINEMATIC POSTURE CONTROL

With every generation and every model year, Mazda is continuously improving the MX-5 to further deepen the sense of connection between the driver and car. Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) is the next step in that constant evolution, offering an improvement in high-g cornering precision and confidence. KPC is an all-new technology developed by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help the MX-5 behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight.

For ride comfort and stability during everyday or spirited driving, the MX-5's rear suspension is already designed to help keep the vehicle planted to the ground when the brakes are applied. KPC takes advantage of this and applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

The MX-5 maintains its engaging and nimble everyday driving, and now with KPC, it has more precise dynamics on more spirited roads. The result is further enhanced confidence and driving enjoyment.

MX-5 GS

The MX-5 GS, only available with a black soft top, includes an abundance of standard features. Safety is a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Control.

Other standard features include black metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual exhaust, auto on/off LED headlights with signature lighting and auto levelling, LED rear combination taillights, gloss black door mirrors, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defroster.

The interior features a seven-inch full colour touchscreen display with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function to help allow a wider range of owners find their ideal seating position. The steering wheel also has mounted buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather-wrapped shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio with headrest speakers, dual USB inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, air conditioning with manual climate control, two removable cup holders, push button start, and body coloured interior door trim complete the interior ambiance.

MX-5 GS-P

The MX-5 GS-P further ignites the spirits of driving enthusiasts with enhancements to the roadster's dynamics. When equipped with a manual transmission, this model is sport-tuned with Bilstein® dampers, a front shock tower brace, and a limited slip differential.

Including all standard GS features, the GS-P adds a Bose® 9-speaker premium audio system that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down. Other upgrades to the GS-P model include LED daytime running lights, black cloth seats with light grey stitching, heated seats, heated exterior mirrors, and a noise-isolating windshield.

The MX-5 RF starts with the GS-P model and features a body-colour power retractable hard top that can be retracted in a remarkable 13 seconds, providing the MX-5 RF with the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible. The hard top MX-5 includes noise absorption headliner for quieter top-up motoring, and upgrades the gauge cluster with a 4.6-inch colour multi-information display.

MX-5 GS-P SPORT PACKAGE

Track day aficionados will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 GS-P Sport Package, which includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats, trimmed in Nappa leather and Alcantara®.

MX-5 GT

The MX-5 GT carries all the significant performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 GS-P and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Audio and connectivity upgrades include SiriusXM® satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with complimentary 5-year subscription, trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, and wireless Apple CarPlay™.

The exterior trades the MX-5 GS-P's black 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels for 17-inch wheels with a gunmetal finish, body-colour heated door mirrors with auto-dimming driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates. The newly available Platinum Quartz Metallic paint adds a refined new colour option on the GT. For the 2022 MX-5, a new Dark Blue convertible soft top is also available as an option with select exterior colours, replacing the grey soft top previously available.

For 2022, all-new Terracotta Nappa leather seats with grey stitching are an upgradable option to the MX-5 GT's standard black leather seats, in addition to the optional Pure White Nappa leather seats. Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system.

MX-5 RF GT EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE

The MX-5 RF GT offers the option of adding the Exclusive Package, which replaces the body-colour hard top with a hand-painted top in Piano Black. The Exclusive Package also upgrades the seating upholstery to the new Terracotta Nappa leather with grey stitching.

MX-5 RF GT GRAND SPORT PACKAGE

Further upping the exclusivity of the MX-5 RF GT, the available Grand Sport Package2 borrows the best features from the GS-P Sport Package and GT Exclusive Package, including Brembo® front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, lightweight, forged 17-inch black 17-inch BBS® wheels, contrasting piano black hard top, Terracotta Nappa leather seats with grey stitching, and piano black exterior mirrors.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2022 MX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 GS 6MT or 6AT $33,300 - MX-5 GS-P 6MT or 6AT $37,300 $40,300 MX-5 GS-P Sport

Package 6-Speed MT $41,700 $44,700 MX-5 GT 6MT or 6AT $40,400 $43,400 MX-5 RF GT Exclusive Package 6MT or 6AT - $44,300 MX-5 RF GT Grand Sport Package 6-Speed MT - $47,000

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Snowflake White Pearl

Mica $200 Terracotta Nappa Leather $400 Pure White Nappa Leather $400 Dark Blue Convertible

Roof $400

