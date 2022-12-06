2022 MANUFACTURING DAY AT QUEEN'S PARK - DRIVING INVESTMENT AND GROWING THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group representing Canada's manufacturing trade associations, chaired by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), are meeting Ministers and MPPs tomorrow at Queen's Park to discuss how government and industry can work together to drive investment in manufacturing and grow the sector.

Manufacturing representatives will meet George Pirie, Minister of Mines, Grayson Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, as well as MPPs, political staff, and officials.

"We look forward to meeting with MPPs across party lines and government officials to stress the importance of manufacturing, address the challenging investments for the sector, especially with the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction by the U.S., and to inform Ontario's Advanced Manufacturing Strategy," said Dennis Darby, Chair of CMC, and President & CEO of CME.

To lay a foundation for an advanced manufacturing strategy, Ontario should act on three urgent priorities:

Lower the Cost of Doing Business Lower electricity rates to mitigate the recent rise of the Hourly Ontario Energy Price (HOEP).

Eliminate the Business Education component of property tax and switch to annual assessments for greater predictability.

Reduce red tape by $700M in next four years (20% increase over last mandate).

in next four years (20% increase over last mandate). Renew the Provincially Significant Employment Zones framework to protect employment lands. Get Manufacturers the Workers We Need Introduce a new tax credit to support Work Integrated Learning and automation training for employees (covering 50% of employer expenditures).

Include manufacturing employers in initiatives to promote STEM education and introduce a single online window matching apprentices with employers.

Expand immigrant intake through the provincial nominee program. Support Business Scale Up and Investment Expand the Ontario Made Program and make it permanent.

Ensure competitive investment support programs for technology, training, environment (matching recent US investments), and exports.

Leverage government procurement through the Building Ontario Businesses Initiatives (BOBi) to drive commercialization and scale-up.

"An Ontario manufacturing strategy built around these three pillars will sustain investment and preserve the competitive position of manufacturers from across the province," concluded Darby.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN MANUFACTURING COALITION

The Canadian Manufacturing Coalition is comprised of roughly 50 major industry groups, united by a common vision for a world-class manufacturing sector in Canada. The coalition speaks with one voice on priority issues affecting manufacturers, and what must be done to ensure all Canadians continue to enjoy economic growth, high-value outputs and high-paying jobs. Our member organizations represent roughly 100,000 companies and 1.8 million workers, coast to coast.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME)

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with 2,500 leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

