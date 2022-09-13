Employer Branding Now More Important Than Ever

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CASACOM's Elevate Study is back with new data showing that employer branding is businesses' preferred way of attracting, engaging and retaining employees. The annual survey of public relations (PR) and communications leaders in Quebec and Ontario[1] reveals that more than half (55%) of businesses are relying on employer branding to meet priorities that are increasingly informed by the labour shortage. The study provides an overview of industry trends in areas like ESG/CSR, sectoral priorities and expertise, and the influence of PR and communications.

"This emphasis on employer branding comes as no surprise given the labour shortage," commented CASACOM CEO and Founder Marie-Josée Gagnon. "Traditional recruitment and retention strategies no longer work like they used to and businesses are increasingly having to position themselves as employers of choice for current and future employees. Our study has once again uncovered a wealth of relevant information on current issues to help guide industry leaders in their decisions."

The number one employer branding objective for nearly one third (29%) of respondents is attracting better candidates, and one out of five (20%) employers implement employer branding to increase employee retention.

Promising Future for ESG and CSR

The past year has seen limited progress in the area of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). Whether it comes to implementing ESG/CSR strategies (50%) or publishing annual progress reports (49%), understanding of this area remains mixed. On the bright side, a majority of the organizations surveyed (67%) have increased their ESG/CSR budgets.

"I am very optimistic about the fact that so many businesses are investing more in ESG and CSR!" said CASACOM ESG Director Christelle Masson. "Because ESG and CSR strategies are complex, multifaceted and involve a wide range of stakeholders, their implementation takes careful planning."

PR: A Tool for Standing Out

PR teams have grown bigger over the last two years, but 60% of surveyed businesses said their team headcounts will remain flat in the next 12 months. In 81% of surveyed organizations, PR teams are represented on the executive committee. Better yet, 75% of PR department leaders make presentations to the board of directors, a sign that their influence is far from waning.

______________________________ 1 Web survey of 177 PR and communications leaders from the private and public sectors in Quebec and Ontario, conducted by Léger between June 8 and July 8, 2022.

Other Key Takeaways

Digital communications and social media (54%), media relations (41%) and corporate branding and strategic positioning (38%) are top priorities for the leaders surveyed.

Over three quarters (76%) of businesses have used external PR and communications consultants in the past two years. Sixty-six percent of them indicated that this was to complement insufficient internal resources.

Among those that do not have an employer branding strategy, over three quarters (77%) plan to implement one in the future.

Most executives said that they integrate diversity, equity and inclusion principles in their images and videos (90%) and use inclusive language (76%).

