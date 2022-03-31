TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Three top experts from Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) are available to help explain how the 2022 federal budget, to be unveiled on Thursday, April 7, will impact Canadian families, businesses and the economy as a whole.

Our subject-matter experts are:

Bruce Ball, Vice-President, Taxation, who can offer insights into what the accounting profession would like to see in the budget regarding our tax system.

Gord Beal, Vice-President, Research, Guidance and Support, who can speak about Canada's transition to a net-zero economy.

David-Alexandre Brassard, Chief Economist, who can speak to the "big picture" regarding our overall economy and how the government can best help to shape and deliver a solid post-pandemic recovery.

Bruce, Gord and David-Alexandre are available to provide commentary and perspective in advance of the budget, as well as on the day of and days after its release. Interviews are available over the phone or via various internet-based platforms, like Zoom or Teams.

CPA Canada provided the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance with a pre-budget submission with recommendations, some of which were endorsed by the parliamentary committee in its pre-budget report. Of note, the committee wrote: "Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada has long called for a full review of Canada's tax system so that it's simpler, fairer, more efficient and more competitive. As a first step in a multi-staged process, the government should execute its new comprehensive review of tax expenditures, …".

About Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

SOURCE CPA Canada

For further information: To pre-arrange interviews or for further information please contact: Perry Jensen, Media Relations Manager, CPA Canada, 416-204-3941, [email protected]