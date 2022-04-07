OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) today offered the following statement regarding the government's tabling of the 2022 federal budget:

DFC reacts positively to the clarity provided by the government in the 2022 budget on the timetable for an announcement for full and fair compensation for the impacts of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Yet, the absence of the full details of the compensation is worrisome for the industry. Dairy farming requires predictability, namely for investing in innovation initiatives and sustainability.

Recall that during the 2021 federal election campaign, the Prime Minister committed that full and fair compensation for the impacts of CUSMA would be announced during the first year of the Liberal government's new mandate. In tabling Budget 2022 without details, the government missed an opportunity to provide predictability to the industry.

DFC recently aligned with the government's climate change objectives by setting a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050, and we welcome the announcement of funding to support the energy transition and sustainability at the farm level in the budget. However, compensation for the impacts of CUSMA is equally vital, as farmers will need to dedicate additional resources to support innovation and sustainability initiatives.

We strongly urge the government to continue to engage with us on the details of full and fair compensation for CUSMA.

