2022 Best New Product Awards reveals health, well-being, and better-for-you-foods are top of mind with Canadians

Canadians have a growing interest in new products; they actively seek products that are new and different

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the results of the 19th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA) were released together with new research by BrandSpark International on Canadians' shopping habits for consumer products. More than 12,000 Canadians voted on the latest beauty, health, personal care, food, beverage, household, home goods and pet products in 77 categories.

"There are so many new products launched each year, and consumers want to know which ones are really the best and worth purchasing," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "It is increasingly difficult for brands to break through the clutter and stand out. 65% of Canadians rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in. The BNPAs help products stand out from competition and help brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across various channels including traditional, digital, and e-commerce" said Levy.

BrandSpark actively seeks out triers of the products who vote on appeal, repurchase intent and product superiority - the gold standard methodology.

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study

Interest in new products increased this past year with 73% of household shoppers saying they like trying new products, and 47% reporting they actively look for products that are new and different. 6 in 10 shoppers also say they will pay more for a new product they believe might provide a better experience.

Most Best New Product Awards winners align with key consumer attitudes and trends:

Great Taste at Home

8 in 10 shoppers agree that taste is the most important factor in their food purchase decisions.

Taste remains the top driver of innovation in Food & Beverage as Canadians continue to enjoy premium treats at home. This trend is exemplified by several of this year's top scoring products: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Almond Stuffed with SKOR bar, Toblerone Ice Cream, and Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Dark Edition.

Better-For-You Foods

3 in 5 shoppers try to find healthier versions of their favourite indulgent foods rather than eliminating them altogether.

While few Canadians are willing to sacrifice great taste for health, consumers love when taste and better-for-you combines. Examples include Del Monte Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bars, Healthy Crunch Strawberry Chia Jam, and Haagen-Dazs Divine.

Long-Term Health

7 in 10 Canadians believe that research is constantly leading to better products that can help them manage their long-term health.

New supplements that promote long-term health are resonating with consumers. Jamieson's Turmeric Gummies and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are among this year's highest scoring products, as are Webber Naturals Marine Collagen30 Bioelastin Peptides Capsules and Centrum Minis.

Well-Being & Relaxation

2 in 3 Canadians report they look for new products that will make their lives easier.

A heightened focus on well-being continues among Canadians, and comfort is a big part of that. Comfort propelled Endy to big wins for the Endy Sofa and Luxe Foam Pillow, along with The Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress.

Cannabis products were also among the highest scores in this year's program. These products support Canadians' focus on well-being and relaxation– Cannabis-infused products are becoming mainstream with wins from Little Victory Lemonade (Low-Dose THC) and Deep Space Limon Splashdown (High-Dose THC). Other high scoring innovations included Quatreau Passionfruit & Guava (CBD Beverage) and Nuveev Replenishing Face Moisturizer (CBD Skincare - Topicals)

Better Beauty

More than 6 in 10 beauty shoppers believe ongoing innovation continues to provide better beauty products.

Although Canadian consumers still share a lot of face time online, cosmetics & beauty rebounded in the past year, and consumers' appetite for innovation in the segment has grown. Top scoring winners include Burt's Bees Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick.

Sustainability

37% of consumers say they want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact.

An important area for innovation in 2022 and beyond will be environmental sustainability. Although only a small portion of mainstream product innovations are led by sustainability, brands are starting to make progress. The average new product in this year's Best New Product Awards program was reported as having more sustainable packaging than typical competitors by 57% of buyers, and as having more sustainable ingredients by 64%.

"We've seen sustainability become increasingly important to consumers. They believe it is manufacturers' responsibility to make their products more sustainable, but they welcome products that are better for the environment as long as the experience doesn't suffer and the price is similar," says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "The current movement toward sustainability is just beginning and we expect sustainable innovations to be a big part of the awards in the near future," he adds.

2022 Best New Product Awards Winners

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES PRODUCT Assorted Boxed Chocolate Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Dark

Edition Better-For-You Ice Cream Haagen-Dazs Divine Better-For-You Rice Crispy Snack Smashmallow SmashCrispy Homemade

Vanilla Cannabis Infused Beverages (High Dose THC) Deep Space Limon Splashdown Cannabis Infused Beverages (Low Dose THC) Little Victory Lemonade CBD Beverage Quatreau Passion Fruit & Guava Cheddar Cheese (Block) Balderson Truffle Cheddar Cheese Cheese Snack Cracker Barrel Sweet Combo Cheese Snack for Kids Black Diamond Cheestrings Probiotic Chips Wendy's Baconator Pringles Chocolate Bar HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Almond Stuffed

with SKOR bar Flavoured Bread Stonemill Roasted Garlic and Sea Salt Flavoured Coffee Creamer Coffee Mate, Confectionary Range (Turtles,

Coffee Crisp, After Eight) Flavoured Popcorn Werther's Seed Cluster Caramel Popcorn Flavoured Sparkling Water San Pellegrino Momenti Frozen Fruit Bars Del Monte Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bars Frozen Pizza Delissio Crispy Pan Pizza Frozen Smoothie Cube/Puck Evive- Immunity Smoothie Cube Fruit Spread Healthy Crunch Strawberry Chia Jam Granola Bars Healthy Crunch Chocolate Strawberry

Granola Bars Ice Cream Toblerone Ice Cream Instant Coffee Nescafe Rich Intense K-Cup Coffee Nescafe Gold Single Serve on demand K-Cups

– Espresso Novelty Chocolate Grand Ferrero Rocher Organic Bread Oroweat Organic 22 Grains & Seeds Thin

Sliced Bread Protein Enhanced Bread Bon Matin – Miche protéinée Ready-to-Eat Grocery Store Meal Longo's Fried Chicken & Cornbread Waffles

with Honey Hot Sauce Seed Butter Healthy Crunch Salted Caramel Seed Butter Shredded Cheese Cracker Barrel Signature Blends Sliced Cheese Armstrong Cheese Slices (Mega Marble Thick

& Mexican Fiesta) Specialty Bagels/Rolls Dempster's Signature Bagels Sweet Snacks for Kids Sara Lee Little Bites Party Cake Whole Bean/Ground Coffee Lavazza Organic Planet Tierra Ground &

Whole Bean HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES PRODUCT Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Jamieson Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Battery Powered Toothbrush Philips One by Sonicare Battery Powered

Toothbrush Capsule Collagen Supplement Webber Naturals Marine Collagen30

Bioelastin Peptides - Capsules CBD Skincare (Topicals) Nuveev Replenishing Face Moisturizer Conditioner Shea Moisture Papaya & Neroli All day Frizz

Control Conditioner Energy Supplement Iron Vegan Balanced Energy – Roasted Coffee Face Moisturizer Aveeno Calm & Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer Facial Cleanser Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Refreshing Gel

Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid Greens Supplement Iron Vegan Superfoods & Greens Pineapple

Orange Multivitamin Centrum Minis Powdered Collagen Supplement Organika Electrolytes + Enhanced Collagen Protein Powder Botanica Perfect Protein Vanilla Shampoo Shea Moisture Papaya & Neroli All day Frizz

Control Shampoo Stress Relief Supplement CanPrev Magnesium Stress Release Toothpaste Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Toothpaste Turmeric Gummies Jamieson Turmeric Gummies Women's Hair Removal Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Razor BEAUTY CATEGORIES PRODUCT Bronzer Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Bronzer Eyeshadow Revlon So Fierce Prismatic Shadows Hair Colour L'Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss Highlighter Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter Hydrating Facial Serum Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid

Serum Lipstick Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick Makeup Primer Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Primers Micellar Water Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micelle Solution Nail Polish Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish Night Serum Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Pressed

Serum Teeth Whitening Treatment Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening

Pen Tinted Lip Balm Burt's Bees Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm Vitamin C Serum it cosmetics Bye Bye Dullness Vitamin C

Serum HOUSEHOLD, PETS & KIDS CATEGORIES PRODUCT Cat Food Meow Mix Tasty Layers Cough & Cold Relief for Kids Honibe HoneyPops (Strawberry) Diapers Pampers 360 Cruisers Dog Food Nature's Recipe Whole Grain Natural Dog

Food Dog Treats The Chompery Dog Treats - Beef Knee Bones Fabric Care Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster Liquid Laundry Detergent Tide Zero Liquid Laundry Detergent, Soft

Lavender Scent, 3.4 L, CleanScent Technology Paper Towel Sponge Towels Ultra Pro Single Dose Laundry Detergent Tide Power PODs Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean

Free Laundry Detergent HOME GOODS CATEGORIES PRODUCT Air Fryer T-fal Easy Fry Grill & Steam 3in1 XXL Air Fryer Cooling Mattress The Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress Knife Set Zwilling Now S 7-Piece Block Pillow The Endy Luxe Foam Pillow Sofa-in-a-Box The Endy Sofa

