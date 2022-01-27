2022 Best New Product Awards reveals health, well-being, and better-for-you-foods are top of mind with Canadians

Canadians have a growing interest in new products; they actively seek products that are new and different

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the results of the 19th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA) were released together with new research by BrandSpark International on Canadians' shopping habits for consumer products. More than 12,000 Canadians voted on the latest beauty, health, personal care, food, beverage, household, home goods and pet products in 77 categories.

"There are so many new products launched each year, and consumers want to know which ones are really the best and worth purchasing," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "It is increasingly difficult for brands to break through the clutter and stand out. 65% of Canadians rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in. The BNPAs help products stand out from competition and help brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across various channels including traditional, digital, and e-commerce" said Levy.

BrandSpark actively seeks out triers of the products who vote on appeal, repurchase intent and product superiority - the gold standard methodology.  

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study
Interest in new products increased this past year with 73% of household shoppers saying they like trying new products, and 47% reporting they actively look for products that are new and different. 6 in 10 shoppers also say they will pay more for a new product they believe might provide a better experience. 

Most Best New Product Awards winners align with key consumer attitudes and trends:

Great Taste at Home
8 in 10 shoppers agree that taste is the most important factor in their food purchase decisions.
Taste remains the top driver of innovation in Food & Beverage as Canadians continue to enjoy premium treats at home. This trend is exemplified by several of this year's top scoring products: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Almond Stuffed with SKOR bar, Toblerone Ice Cream, and Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Dark Edition.

Better-For-You Foods
3 in 5 shoppers try to find healthier versions of their favourite indulgent foods rather than eliminating them altogether.
While few Canadians are willing to sacrifice great taste for health, consumers love when taste and better-for-you combines. Examples include Del Monte Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bars, Healthy Crunch Strawberry Chia Jam, and Haagen-Dazs Divine

Long-Term Health
7 in 10 Canadians believe that research is constantly leading to better products that can help them manage their long-term health.
New supplements that promote long-term health are resonating with consumers. Jamieson's Turmeric Gummies and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are among this year's highest scoring products, as are Webber Naturals Marine Collagen30 Bioelastin Peptides Capsules and Centrum Minis.

Well-Being & Relaxation
2 in 3 Canadians report they look for new products that will make their lives easier.
A heightened focus on well-being continues among Canadians, and comfort is a big part of that. Comfort propelled Endy to big wins for the Endy Sofa and Luxe Foam Pillow, along with The Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress.

Cannabis products were also among the highest scores in this year's program. These products support Canadians' focus on well-being and relaxation– Cannabis-infused products are becoming mainstream with wins from Little Victory Lemonade (Low-Dose THC) and Deep Space Limon Splashdown (High-Dose THC). Other high scoring innovations included Quatreau Passionfruit & Guava (CBD Beverage) and Nuveev Replenishing Face Moisturizer (CBD Skincare - Topicals)

Better Beauty
More than 6 in 10 beauty shoppers believe ongoing innovation continues to provide better beauty products.
Although Canadian consumers still share a lot of face time online, cosmetics & beauty rebounded in the past year, and consumers' appetite for innovation in the segment has grown. Top scoring winners include Burt's Bees Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick.

Sustainability
37% of consumers say they want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact.
An important area for innovation in 2022 and beyond will be environmental sustainability. Although only a small portion of mainstream product innovations are led by sustainability, brands are starting to make progress. The average new product in this year's Best New Product Awards program was reported as having more sustainable packaging than typical competitors by 57% of buyers, and as having more sustainable ingredients by 64%.

"We've seen sustainability become increasingly important to consumers. They believe it is manufacturers' responsibility to make their products more sustainable, but they welcome products that are better for the environment as long as the experience doesn't suffer and the price is similar," says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "The current movement toward sustainability is just beginning and we expect sustainable innovations to be a big part of the awards in the near future," he adds.

2022 Best New Product Awards Winners

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Assorted Boxed Chocolate

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Dark
Edition

Better-For-You Ice Cream

Haagen-Dazs Divine

Better-For-You Rice Crispy Snack

Smashmallow SmashCrispy Homemade
Vanilla

Cannabis Infused Beverages (High Dose THC)

Deep Space Limon Splashdown

Cannabis Infused Beverages (Low Dose THC)

Little Victory Lemonade

CBD Beverage

Quatreau Passion Fruit & Guava

Cheddar Cheese (Block)

Balderson Truffle Cheddar Cheese

Cheese Snack

Cracker Barrel Sweet Combo

Cheese Snack for Kids

Black Diamond Cheestrings Probiotic

Chips

Wendy's Baconator Pringles

Chocolate Bar

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Almond Stuffed
with SKOR bar

Flavoured Bread

Stonemill Roasted Garlic and Sea Salt

Flavoured Coffee Creamer

Coffee Mate, Confectionary Range (Turtles,
Coffee Crisp, After Eight)

Flavoured Popcorn

Werther's Seed Cluster Caramel Popcorn

Flavoured Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Momenti

Frozen Fruit Bars

Del Monte Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bars

Frozen Pizza

Delissio Crispy Pan Pizza

Frozen Smoothie Cube/Puck

Evive- Immunity Smoothie Cube

Fruit Spread

Healthy Crunch Strawberry Chia Jam

Granola Bars

Healthy Crunch Chocolate Strawberry
Granola Bars

Ice Cream

Toblerone Ice Cream

Instant Coffee

Nescafe Rich Intense

K-Cup Coffee

Nescafe Gold Single Serve on demand K-Cups
– Espresso

Novelty Chocolate

Grand Ferrero Rocher

Organic Bread

Oroweat Organic 22 Grains & Seeds Thin
Sliced Bread

Protein Enhanced Bread

Bon Matin – Miche protéinée

Ready-to-Eat Grocery Store Meal

Longo's Fried Chicken & Cornbread Waffles
with Honey Hot Sauce

Seed Butter

Healthy Crunch Salted Caramel Seed Butter

Shredded Cheese

Cracker Barrel Signature Blends

Sliced Cheese

Armstrong Cheese Slices (Mega Marble Thick
& Mexican Fiesta)

Specialty Bagels/Rolls

Dempster's Signature Bagels

Sweet Snacks for Kids

Sara Lee Little Bites Party Cake

Whole Bean/Ground Coffee

Lavazza Organic Planet Tierra Ground &
Whole Bean

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Jamieson Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Battery Powered Toothbrush

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Powered
Toothbrush

Capsule Collagen Supplement

Webber Naturals Marine Collagen30
Bioelastin Peptides - Capsules

CBD Skincare (Topicals)

Nuveev Replenishing Face Moisturizer

Conditioner

Shea Moisture Papaya & Neroli All day Frizz
Control Conditioner

Energy Supplement

Iron Vegan Balanced Energy – Roasted Coffee

Face Moisturizer

Aveeno Calm & Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

Facial Cleanser

Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Refreshing Gel
Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid

Greens Supplement

Iron Vegan Superfoods & Greens Pineapple
Orange

Multivitamin

Centrum Minis

Powdered Collagen Supplement

Organika Electrolytes + Enhanced Collagen

Protein Powder

Botanica Perfect Protein Vanilla

Shampoo

Shea Moisture Papaya & Neroli All day Frizz
Control Shampoo

Stress Relief Supplement

CanPrev Magnesium Stress Release

Toothpaste

Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Toothpaste

Turmeric Gummies

Jamieson Turmeric Gummies

Women's Hair Removal

Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Razor

BEAUTY CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Bronzer

Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Bronzer

Eyeshadow

Revlon So Fierce Prismatic Shadows

Hair Colour

L'Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss

Highlighter

Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter

Hydrating Facial Serum

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid
Serum

Lipstick

Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick

Makeup Primer

Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Primers

Micellar Water

Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micelle Solution

Nail Polish

Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish

Night Serum

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Pressed
Serum

Teeth Whitening Treatment

Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening
Pen

Tinted Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm

Vitamin C Serum

it cosmetics Bye Bye Dullness Vitamin C
Serum

HOUSEHOLD, PETS & KIDS CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Cat Food

Meow Mix Tasty Layers

Cough & Cold Relief for Kids

Honibe HoneyPops (Strawberry)

Diapers

Pampers 360 Cruisers

Dog Food

Nature's Recipe Whole Grain Natural Dog
Food

Dog Treats

The Chompery Dog Treats - Beef Knee Bones

Fabric Care

Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Tide Zero Liquid Laundry Detergent, Soft
Lavender Scent, 3.4 L, CleanScent Technology

Paper Towel

Sponge Towels Ultra Pro

Single Dose Laundry Detergent

Tide Power PODs Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean
Free Laundry Detergent

HOME GOODS CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Air Fryer

T-fal Easy Fry Grill & Steam 3in1 XXL Air Fryer

Cooling Mattress

The Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

Knife Set

Zwilling Now S 7-Piece Block

Pillow

The Endy Luxe Foam Pillow

Sofa-in-a-Box

The Endy Sofa

About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading consumer-voted awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as well as shopper community  www.ShopperArmy.com, helping brands generate the highest quality & most trusted ratings and reviews.

