The 2022 RDX is also available in an extremely exclusive PMC Edition. The RDX PMC is hand assembled by master technicians at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) and is adorned with a luxurious Orchid coloured interior and bathed in stunning Long Beach Blue Pearl, the same colour that is available on the Acura NSX Type S supercar. Only 15 units will be available for sale to Canadian Acura enthusiasts. The RDX PMC Edition is priced at $61,5001 and you can pre-order yours at www.acura.ca as of 3pm ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021.