Only 15 RDX PMC Edition units are available
MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Featuring refined styling, a dramatically quieter cabin, more standard technology, a retuned suspension, and super handling all-wheel drive (SH-AWD), the 2022 Acura RDX is the most dynamic, comfortable, and refined 5-passenger SUV in Acura history. Acura's top-selling SUV for 7 years, the 2022 RDX will begin arriving at Acura dealers in Canada this fall.
The 2022 RDX is also available in an extremely exclusive PMC Edition. The RDX PMC is hand assembled by master technicians at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) and is adorned with a luxurious Orchid coloured interior and bathed in stunning Long Beach Blue Pearl, the same colour that is available on the Acura NSX Type S supercar. Only 15 units will be available for sale to Canadian Acura enthusiasts. The RDX PMC Edition is priced at $61,5001 and you can pre-order yours at www.acura.ca as of 3pm ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
2022 RDX Pricing & Fuel Ratings
2022 Acura RDX
MSRP2
MSRP3
Fuel Rating4
Incl. Freight and PDI
City/Hwy/Combined
RDX
$45,800
$48,175
11/8.6/9.9
RDX with Technology Package
$49,100
$51,475
11/8.6/9.9
RDX A-Spec®
$52,600
$54.975
11.3/9.1/10.3
RDX A-Spec® Platinum Elite
$58,000
$60,375
11.3/9.1/10.3
RDX PMC Edition
$61,500
$64,795
11.3/9.1/10.3
________________________________
1. PMC Edition model pricing excludes Freight and PDI charge of $3295; Dealer prices may vary.
2. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge, premium paints and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.
3. MSRP plus $2375 ($3295 for PMC Edition) Freight and PDI charge, excluding tax, license, registration, premium paints and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.
4. Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.
2022 RDX - What's New:
- New sporty and dynamic exterior design inspired by MDX flagship SUV
- RDX A-Spec® now available with the Platinum Elite Package
- Extensive refinement updates, including an enhanced Active Sound Control (ASC) system, reduce road noise and increase cabin quietness on all RDX models
- New tech features include standard Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and Amazon Alexa Built-In, and available Qi-compatible Wireless Charging
- Available Acura IconicDrive™, part of the Technology Package, offers 27 unique interior lighting color combinations including 24 inspired by iconic driving destinations around the world
- Updated Integrated Dynamics System delivers more distinct driving feel between its four driving modes
- Retuned available Adaptive Damper System delivers more response in Sport mode, more comfortable ride in Comfort mode
- Flat bottom sport steering wheel now included on RDX A-Spec®
- A-Spec Package models gain Power-Folding Side Mirrors
- AcuraWatch™ now includes enhanced blind spot information with Acura-first Lane Change Assist, Rear Seatbelt Reminder and Front and Rear Low Speed Braking Control
About Acura Canada
Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.
SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.
For further information: John Bordignon, [email protected]
