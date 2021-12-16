Model / Trim MSRPi MSRP

with Destinationii Fuel Ratingiii City/Hwy/Combined 2022 MDX Type S $79,000 $81,375 13.8 / 11.2 / 12.4 2022 MDX Type S with Ultra Package $83,000 $85,375 13.8 / 11.2 / 12.4

MDX Type S is one of three new Acura Type S models to debut this year demonstrating how the spirit of Precision Crafted Performance is pulsing through the Acura core model lineup. Acura Type S performance variants strengthen the fundamentals of performance with significant enhancements to each element of the driving experience (acceleration, braking and turning) – without compromising creature comforts or daily drivability.

With a standard third row and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the 355 hp MDX Type S delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics and family-friendly accommodations. More information on the 2022 Acura MDX Type S is available here.

2022 MDX Type S Highlights:

3.0-litre Type S Turbo V6 with 355 horsepower (SAE net @ 5,500 rpm), 354 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 1400-5000 rpm) and Active Exhaust

Performance-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission with stronger internals, quicker shifts and rev-matched downshifts

Performance-tuned Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ to maximize handling performance

Acura first air suspension system features adjustable ride height and a smooth, comfortable ride

Adaptive Damper System with three different Type S-specific damping profiles

Updated Integrated Dynamics System with Type S-exclusive Sport+ and ride height-increasing Lift modes

Brembo® front brakes featuring 363 mm rotors and four-piston fixed calipers

Standard 21-inch wheels and tires with self-sealing high-performance all-season tires

New front-fascia styling features open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille that improves cooling, Type S-exclusive front splitter

Type S-signature rear diffuser and quad exhaust outlets

Acura-first massaging seats with 9 different modes to calm the driver and front passenger after a spirted drive (Type S Ultra)

25-speaker, 1,000-watt ELS STUDIO 3DÒ Signature Edition premium audio system (Type S Ultra) with PrecisionDrive® carbon fiber speakers and CenterParquet® enhancing the listening experience for front and rear passengers

2022 MDX Type S Key Features



MDX Type S MDX Type S with Ultra Package 3.0L V6 Turbo – 355 HP, 354 TQ • • Sport Tuned 10-Speed Automatic • • Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ • • Adaptive Air Suspension with Auto Leveling • • 21-inch Wheels with Self-Sealing Tires • • Brembo Front Brakes, Electro Servo Brake System • • Full-LED Exterior Lighting • • True Touchpad Interface with 12.3-inch HD display • • Precision Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster • • Head Up Display (HUD) - • Wireless CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Integration • • Alexa Built-In • • Wireless Charging Pad • • ELS Studio 3D®: 16 Speakers, 710 watts • - ELS Studio 3D® Signature Edition: 25 Speakers, 1000 Watts, LED Illuminated Door Speakers - • 7-Mode Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) • • 12-way Power Front Seats, Milano Leather + Ultrasuede • - 16-way Power Front Seats, Quilted Leather - • 9-way Massaging Front Seats - • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • • Heated Rear Seats • • Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel • • Heated Steering Wheel • • Genuine Aluminum Trim • - Open Pore Wood Trim with Black Metallic Finish - • IconicDrive™ Ambient LED Lighting • • Remote Engine Start with feedback • • Surround View Camera • • Hands Free Access Power Tailgate • • Gloss Black Lower Trim, Roof Rails - • Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass - • Ultra-Plush Floor Mats and Carpeting - •

2022 MDX Type S Key Specs and Dimensions



2022 MDX SH-AWD® 2022 MDX Type S Engine 3.5-litre V6 3.0-litre Turbo V6 Transmission 10-speed AT Sport Tuned 10-speed AT Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ Standard Standard Peak Horsepower (SAE Net) 290 355 Peak Torque (SAE Net) 267 354 Double Wishbone Front Suspension • With Air Suspension and Adaptive Damper System Multi-Link Rear Suspension • With Air Suspension and Adaptive Damper System Stabilizer Bar (mm, Fr/Rr) 31.8x5 / 21.7x4 30.5 / 20.5x3.5 Belt-driven electric power-assisted steering with variable ratio • • Braking System iBooster Electro Servo Brembo Front Brakes Wheelbase (mm) 2890 2890 Length (mm) 5039.1 5039.4 Width (mm) 1999.93 1999.93 Height (mm) 1724.08 1724.08 Track (mm., Fr/Rr) 1719/1720 1719/1720 Ground Clearance (mm) 186 185 EPA Passenger Volume (l) 3939 3913 Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind Third Row, Standard / Max 461.6/512.5 461.6/512.5 Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind Second Row, Standard / Max 1107.2/1367.7 1107.2/1367.7 Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind First Row, Standard / Max 2021.8/2690.1 2021.8/2690.1 Curb Weight (kg) A-Spec: 2059 Type S: 2148 Type S Ultra: 2169

* Based on SAE J1100 cargo volume measurement standard.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

________________________ i Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. ii MSRP including $2,375 destination charge. iii Based on 2022 Fuel Economy ; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

