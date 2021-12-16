2022 Acura MDX Type S Pricing Announced; Begins Arriving at Dealerships in early 2022 Français

News provided by

Honda Canada Inc.

Dec 16, 2021, 17:01 ET

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The most anticipated SUV in Acura's history, the turbocharged 2022 Acura MDX Type S will begin arriving at dealerships across Canada in January 2022.

A high-performance version of the new Acura flagship, MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge and the most powerful, best handling and most lavishly equipped Acura SUV ever. MDX Type S has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $79,000, while MDX Type S with Ultra Package has an MSRP of $83,000.

2022 Acura MDX Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2022 Acura MDX Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2022 Acura MDX Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2022 Acura MDX Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2022 Acura MDX Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.) 2022 Acura MDX Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Model / Trim

MSRPi

MSRP
with Destinationii

Fuel  Ratingiii

City/Hwy/Combined

2022 MDX Type S

$79,000

$81,375

13.8 / 11.2 / 12.4

2022 MDX Type S with Ultra Package

$83,000

$85,375

13.8 / 11.2 / 12.4

MDX Type S is one of three new Acura Type S models to debut this year demonstrating how the spirit of Precision Crafted Performance is pulsing through the Acura core model lineup. Acura Type S performance variants strengthen the fundamentals of performance with significant enhancements to each element of the driving experience (acceleration, braking and turning) – without compromising creature comforts or daily drivability.

With a standard third row and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the 355 hp MDX Type S delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics and family-friendly accommodations. More information on the 2022 Acura MDX Type S is available here. 

2022 MDX Type S Highlights:

  • 3.0-litre Type S Turbo V6 with 355 horsepower (SAE net @ 5,500 rpm), 354 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 1400-5000 rpm) and Active Exhaust
  • Performance-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission with stronger internals, quicker shifts and rev-matched downshifts
  • Performance-tuned Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ to maximize handling performance
  • Acura first air suspension system features adjustable ride height and a smooth, comfortable ride
  • Adaptive Damper System with three different Type S-specific damping profiles
  • Updated Integrated Dynamics System with Type S-exclusive Sport+ and ride height-increasing Lift modes
  • Brembo® front brakes featuring 363 mm rotors and four-piston fixed calipers
  • Standard 21-inch wheels and tires with self-sealing high-performance all-season tires
  • New front-fascia styling features open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille that improves cooling, Type S-exclusive front splitter
  • Type S-signature rear diffuser and quad exhaust outlets
  • Acura-first massaging seats with 9 different modes to calm the driver and front passenger after a spirted drive (Type S Ultra)
  • 25-speaker, 1,000-watt ELS STUDIO 3DÒ Signature Edition premium audio system (Type S Ultra) with PrecisionDrive® carbon fiber speakers and CenterParquet® enhancing the listening experience for front and rear passengers

2022 MDX Type S Key Features

MDX Type S

MDX Type S

with Ultra Package

3.0L V6 Turbo – 355 HP, 354 TQ

Sport Tuned 10-Speed Automatic

Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™

Adaptive Air Suspension with Auto Leveling

21-inch Wheels with Self-Sealing Tires

Brembo Front Brakes, Electro Servo Brake System

Full-LED Exterior Lighting

True Touchpad Interface with 12.3-inch HD display

Precision Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster

Head Up Display (HUD)

-

Wireless CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Integration

Alexa Built-In

Wireless Charging Pad

ELS Studio 3D®: 16 Speakers, 710 watts

-

ELS Studio 3D® Signature Edition: 25 Speakers, 1000 Watts, LED Illuminated Door Speakers

-

7-Mode Integrated Dynamic System (IDS)

12-way Power Front Seats, Milano Leather + Ultrasuede

-

16-way Power Front Seats, Quilted Leather

-

9-way Massaging Front Seats

-

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Genuine Aluminum Trim

-

Open Pore Wood Trim with Black Metallic Finish

-

IconicDrive™ Ambient LED Lighting

Remote Engine Start with feedback

Surround View Camera

Hands Free Access Power Tailgate

Gloss Black Lower Trim, Roof Rails

-

Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass

-

Ultra-Plush Floor Mats and Carpeting

-

2022 MDX Type S Key Specs and Dimensions

2022 MDX SH-AWD®

2022 MDX Type S

Engine

3.5-litre V6

3.0-litre Turbo V6

Transmission

10-speed AT

Sport Tuned 10-speed AT

Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™

Standard

Standard

Peak Horsepower (SAE Net)

290

355

Peak Torque (SAE Net)

267

354

Double Wishbone Front Suspension

With Air Suspension and Adaptive Damper System

Multi-Link Rear Suspension

With Air Suspension and Adaptive Damper System

Stabilizer Bar (mm, Fr/Rr)

31.8x5 / 21.7x4

30.5 / 20.5x3.5

Belt-driven electric power-assisted steering with variable ratio

Braking System

iBooster

Electro Servo

Brembo Front Brakes

Wheelbase (mm)

2890

2890

Length (mm)

5039.1

5039.4

Width (mm)

1999.93

1999.93

Height (mm)

1724.08

1724.08

Track (mm., Fr/Rr)

1719/1720

1719/1720

Ground Clearance (mm)

186

185

EPA Passenger Volume (l)

3939

3913

Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind Third Row, Standard / Max

461.6/512.5

461.6/512.5

Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind Second Row, Standard / Max

1107.2/1367.7

1107.2/1367.7

Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind First Row, Standard / Max

2021.8/2690.1

2021.8/2690.1

Curb Weight (kg)

A-Spec: 2059

Type S: 2148

Type S Ultra: 2169

* Based on SAE J1100 cargo volume measurement standard.

About Acura Canada
Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

________________________

i Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. 

ii MSRP including $2,375 destination charge.

iii Based on 2022 Fuel Economy ; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

Organization Profile

HONDA CANADA INC.