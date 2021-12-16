Dec 16, 2021, 17:01 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The most anticipated SUV in Acura's history, the turbocharged 2022 Acura MDX Type S will begin arriving at dealerships across Canada in January 2022.
A high-performance version of the new Acura flagship, MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge and the most powerful, best handling and most lavishly equipped Acura SUV ever. MDX Type S has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $79,000, while MDX Type S with Ultra Package has an MSRP of $83,000.
|
Model / Trim
|
MSRPi
|
MSRP
|
Fuel Ratingiii
City/Hwy/Combined
|
2022 MDX Type S
|
$79,000
|
$81,375
|
13.8 / 11.2 / 12.4
|
2022 MDX Type S with Ultra Package
|
$83,000
|
$85,375
|
13.8 / 11.2 / 12.4
MDX Type S is one of three new Acura Type S models to debut this year demonstrating how the spirit of Precision Crafted Performance is pulsing through the Acura core model lineup. Acura Type S performance variants strengthen the fundamentals of performance with significant enhancements to each element of the driving experience (acceleration, braking and turning) – without compromising creature comforts or daily drivability.
With a standard third row and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the 355 hp MDX Type S delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics and family-friendly accommodations. More information on the 2022 Acura MDX Type S is available here.
2022 MDX Type S Highlights:
- 3.0-litre Type S Turbo V6 with 355 horsepower (SAE net @ 5,500 rpm), 354 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 1400-5000 rpm) and Active Exhaust
- Performance-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission with stronger internals, quicker shifts and rev-matched downshifts
- Performance-tuned Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ to maximize handling performance
- Acura first air suspension system features adjustable ride height and a smooth, comfortable ride
- Adaptive Damper System with three different Type S-specific damping profiles
- Updated Integrated Dynamics System with Type S-exclusive Sport+ and ride height-increasing Lift modes
- Brembo® front brakes featuring 363 mm rotors and four-piston fixed calipers
- Standard 21-inch wheels and tires with self-sealing high-performance all-season tires
- New front-fascia styling features open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille that improves cooling, Type S-exclusive front splitter
- Type S-signature rear diffuser and quad exhaust outlets
- Acura-first massaging seats with 9 different modes to calm the driver and front passenger after a spirted drive (Type S Ultra)
- 25-speaker, 1,000-watt ELS STUDIO 3DÒ Signature Edition premium audio system (Type S Ultra) with PrecisionDrive® carbon fiber speakers and CenterParquet® enhancing the listening experience for front and rear passengers
2022 MDX Type S Key Features
|
MDX Type S
|
MDX Type S
with Ultra Package
|
3.0L V6 Turbo – 355 HP, 354 TQ
|
•
|
•
|
Sport Tuned 10-Speed Automatic
|
•
|
•
|
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™
|
•
|
•
|
Adaptive Air Suspension with Auto Leveling
|
•
|
•
|
21-inch Wheels with Self-Sealing Tires
|
•
|
•
|
Brembo Front Brakes, Electro Servo Brake System
|
•
|
•
|
Full-LED Exterior Lighting
|
•
|
•
|
True Touchpad Interface with 12.3-inch HD display
|
•
|
•
|
Precision Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster
|
•
|
•
|
Head Up Display (HUD)
|
-
|
•
|
Wireless CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Integration
|
•
|
•
|
Alexa Built-In
|
•
|
•
|
Wireless Charging Pad
|
•
|
•
|
ELS Studio 3D®: 16 Speakers, 710 watts
|
•
|
-
|
ELS Studio 3D® Signature Edition: 25 Speakers, 1000 Watts, LED Illuminated Door Speakers
|
-
|
•
|
7-Mode Integrated Dynamic System (IDS)
|
•
|
•
|
12-way Power Front Seats, Milano Leather + Ultrasuede
|
•
|
-
|
16-way Power Front Seats, Quilted Leather
|
-
|
•
|
9-way Massaging Front Seats
|
-
|
•
|
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
|
•
|
•
|
Heated Rear Seats
|
•
|
•
|
Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel
|
•
|
•
|
Heated Steering Wheel
|
•
|
•
|
Genuine Aluminum Trim
|
•
|
-
|
Open Pore Wood Trim with Black Metallic Finish
|
-
|
•
|
IconicDrive™ Ambient LED Lighting
|
•
|
•
|
Remote Engine Start with feedback
|
•
|
•
|
Surround View Camera
|
•
|
•
|
Hands Free Access Power Tailgate
|
•
|
•
|
Gloss Black Lower Trim, Roof Rails
|
-
|
•
|
Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
|
-
|
•
|
Ultra-Plush Floor Mats and Carpeting
|
-
|
•
2022 MDX Type S Key Specs and Dimensions
|
2022 MDX SH-AWD®
|
2022 MDX Type S
|
Engine
|
3.5-litre V6
|
3.0-litre Turbo V6
|
Transmission
|
10-speed AT
|
Sport Tuned 10-speed AT
|
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Peak Horsepower (SAE Net)
|
290
|
355
|
Peak Torque (SAE Net)
|
267
|
354
|
Double Wishbone Front Suspension
|
•
|
With Air Suspension and Adaptive Damper System
|
Multi-Link Rear Suspension
|
•
|
With Air Suspension and Adaptive Damper System
|
Stabilizer Bar (mm, Fr/Rr)
|
31.8x5 / 21.7x4
|
30.5 / 20.5x3.5
|
Belt-driven electric power-assisted steering with variable ratio
|
•
|
•
|
Braking System
|
iBooster
|
Electro Servo
Brembo Front Brakes
|
Wheelbase (mm)
|
2890
|
2890
|
Length (mm)
|
5039.1
|
5039.4
|
Width (mm)
|
1999.93
|
1999.93
|
Height (mm)
|
1724.08
|
1724.08
|
Track (mm., Fr/Rr)
|
1719/1720
|
1719/1720
|
Ground Clearance (mm)
|
186
|
185
|
EPA Passenger Volume (l)
|
3939
|
3913
|
Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind Third Row, Standard / Max
|
461.6/512.5
|
461.6/512.5
|
Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind Second Row, Standard / Max
|
1107.2/1367.7
|
1107.2/1367.7
|
Cargo Volume (l)* - Behind First Row, Standard / Max
|
2021.8/2690.1
|
2021.8/2690.1
|
Curb Weight (kg)
|
A-Spec: 2059
|
Type S: 2148
Type S Ultra: 2169
|
* Based on SAE J1100 cargo volume measurement standard.
About Acura Canada
Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.
|
|
i Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.
|
ii MSRP including $2,375 destination charge.
|
iii Based on 2022 Fuel Economy ; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.
For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]
