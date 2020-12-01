Viewers can tune-in to https://www.acura.ca/future-vehicles/mdx-prototype on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 2:30p.m. ET for a first look at the new 2020 MDX.

The fourth-generation MDX joins RDX and the recently-launched TLX sport sedan as the latest model to be designed from the ground up around Acura's Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA. The all-new MDX, featuring a 3.5-litre VTEC® V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), will arrive at dealers early next year.

The original 2001 MDX was the industry's first three-row SUV to be based on a unibody platform, with superior comfort, space and driving performance than existing truck-based SUVs. Upon its debut, MDX earned critical praise, including 2001 North American Truck of the Year and 2001 Motor Trend SUV of the Year awards.

Over the past two decades and three generations of advancement, MDX has earned its place as Acura Canada's all-time, best-selling vehicle, with cumulative sales exceeding 100,000 units1.

