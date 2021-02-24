2021 Venture 50 Companies Virtually Open The Market
Feb 24, 2021, 10:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) today announced the 2021 Venture 50, the Exchange's annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Representatives of the 2021 Venture 50 companies joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group, Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Capital Formation, TSX Venture Exchange, and Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate this achievement and open the market.
The 2021 Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020. For more information visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.
For Market Opens: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
Share this article