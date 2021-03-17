Building on the award-winning second-generation Acura TLX, which went on sale in September, the TLX Type S debuts a brand-exclusive turbocharged V6 engine, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension and powerful Brembo® brakes to become the quickest and best-handling Type S in Acura history.

When it arrives at showrooms in June, the well-equipped 2021 Acura TLX Type S will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) around $60,0001.

Powering the 2021 TLX Type S, is an all-new 3.0-litre Type S Turbo V6 which builds upon decades of performance engine development experience and motorsports prowess to produce 355 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft. of torque – making it the most powerful Type S yet. A double-wishbone front suspension and Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode also have been specially engineered to provide additional performance and driver enjoyment, and for the first time in a Type S model, power is distributed through Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system with true torque vectoring.

The 2021 TLX Type S is available in six exterior colours paired with two interior options, including an all-new Tiger Eye Pearl paint – exclusive to Type S. Numerous exterior signatures distinguish the TLX performance variant, including an open-surface diamond pentagon grille for increased airflow, large-quad exhaust outlets and an NSX-inspired lightweight wheel wrapped in a 255-series Pirelli P-Zero summer tire.

Inside, Type S drivers are treated to Ultrasuede® trimmed 16-way power seats with adjustable side bolstering and Type S embossing on the headrests. Type S comes exceptionally well-equipped with several premium and sophisticated features from the TLX Advance Package, including the critically acclaimed and award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system.

Detailed information about the 2021 TLX Type S will be available closer to its on-sale date this June.

Since its introduction, the second-generation Acura TLX has garnered numerous accolades for its style, driver-focused performance and technology. Following its launch last fall, TLX has been named a MotorWeek "Driver's Choice", is one of AutoTrader's "Best New Cars for 2021", and the ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system earned "Best Sound System" in the 2021 Esquire Car Awards.

Additionally, the next-generation passenger-front airbag earned a Popular Science "Best of What's New" award, and TLX has also received a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the highest possible safety rating from the Institute.

2021 TLX Type S Key Specs and Features



2021 TLX 2.0T 2021 TLX Type S Starting MSRP $44,105 "About $60,000" Engine 2.0-litre Turbo 4 Cyl. 3.0-litre Turbo V6 Transmission 10-speed AT Sport Tuned 10-speed AT 4th Gen Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ Standard Standard Peak Horsepower (SAE Net) 272 355 Peak Torque (SAE Net) 280 354 Suspension Front: Double Wishbone Rear: Multi-Link Front: Double Wishbone Rear: Multi-Link Adaptive Damper System Available Standard Electric Power Steering System Belt-driven EPS, Variable ratio Belt-driven EPS, Variable ratio Braking System Electro Servo Electro Servo Brembo® 4-Piston Front Brakes Wheels 18 x 8.0 Multi-Spoke 20 x 9.0 Shark Gray Multi-Spoke Avail. 20 x 9.0 Lightweight Y-Spoke Tires 235/50 R18 97V Bridgestone Turanza All-Seasons 255/35 R20 97Y Pirelli All-Season Avail. Pirelli P Zero Summer KEY FEATURES Full-LED Exterior Lighting • • True Touchpad Interface with 10.2-inch HD display • • Acura Navigation with 3D View Available • CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Integration • • Wireless Charging Pad Available • ELS Studio 3D® 17 Speaker, 710 watts w/ Twin Telford™ Subs Available • Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) 4 Mode: Comfort / Normal / Sport / Individual 5 Mode: Comfort / Normal / Sport / Sport + / Individual 16-way Power Front Seats Available • Heated Front Seats • • Ventilated Front Seats Available • Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel Available • Genuine Aluminum Trim Available • IconicDrive™ Ambient LED Lighting Available • Remote Engine Start • • Power Folding Side Mirrors Available • Rain Sensing Wipers Available • 4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot • • AcuraWatch™ • • Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) • •



TLX TYPE S INTERIOR COLOURS TLX TYPE S EXTERIOR COLOURS Ebony Red Tiger Eye Pearl* •

Performance Red Pearl* •

Majestic Black Pearl*

• Platinum White Pearl*

• Apex Blue Pearl*2 •

Modern Steel Metallic

•

* Premium Paint offered at an additional cost 1

Final pricing to be announced. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Apex Blue Pearl not available during presale

