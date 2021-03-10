Maple syrup, a symbol of Québec culture, experienced a record year in 2020, with production reaching 175 million pounds, largely attributable to favourable weather conditions. Québec accounted for 73% of the world's maple syrup supply in 2020, with a 14% increase in sales and a 22% jump in exports over 2019.

Of the 131 million pounds of maple syrup Canada exported, 90% originated in Québec forests. Each year, maple production contributes approximately $800 M to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The industry is a grassroots economic engine, accounting for 10,500 jobs in the province's 12 producing regions.

Hope and Challenge in 2021

QMSP traditionally marks the beginning of the season with an official tapping of a maple tree. This year, we have chosen to reinvent the ritual by publishing an economic report and releasing a new video, "Un érable à la fois " (One Maple at a Time), as a tribute to the women and men who work hard to produce our maple syrup.

We are hoping for another exceptional year in 2021, with special wishes directed at our sugar shack restaurants. The pandemic hammered this sector of the industry just as peak season arrived last March. They—our ambassadors to the public at large—were forced to close their doors and the situation remains the same today. One survival strategy now in place is macabanealamaison.com, from which consumers may order sugar shack meals and products. We hope this cooperative project will find success in helping them through the crisis.

"In the past 10 years, annual sales of maple syrup have more than doubled, going from 68.2 million pounds in 2011 to over 144 million in 2020. Last year, we saw a 14% increase over 2019! We're proud that QMSP's efforts and strategies are contributing to our industry's growth."

-Simon Trépanier, QMSP Executive Director

"All winter, our people have been out in the forest tapping their maple trees. That's about 50 million taps hand-placed by the men, women, and families who make up Québec's 7,400 maple enterprises. We're all set for the 2021 season with high hopes for a bountiful harvest!"

-Serge Beaulieu, QMSP President

The mission of Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) is to promote the interests of Québec's maple producers and to develop the production and sales of Québec maple products to their full potential, while observing the principles of sustainable development. We represent 11,300 producers and 7,400 enterprises whose quality work has led Québec to provide an annual average of 72% of the world's maple syrup supply. QMSP proudly promotes the Érable du Québec brand and coordinates the international marketing and promotion of Canadian maple products on behalf of the national industry. QMSP also leads and directs the International Maple Research and Innovation Network.

