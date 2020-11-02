2021 Subaru Impreza: the Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicle on the Market

Working alongside Subaru's legendary Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive and Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), SI-DRIVE allows drivers to toggle between Sport and Intelligent modes to suit their mood or driving style.

Subaru maintains its emphasis on world-class safety through features such as standard rear seat reminder and collision detection unlock function, all built on the Subaru Global Platform.

The Subaru Global Platform underpins Subaru's new generation of vehicles, along with an increase in the use of structural adhesive and ultra-high tensile-strength steel, contributing to improved responsiveness and driving dynamics. Not to mention increased space and enhanced levels of safety, especially in the event of a collision.

Subaru's goal is not only to reduce the impact of collisions, but to also prevent them wherever possible. The Impreza offers Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning, as well as lane-keep assist, among others, available on all trims when equipped with the Lineartronic CVT.

As well is the inclusion of SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services on nearly all Impreza models. Using the nationwide cellular network, separate from customers' mobile devices, SUBARU STARLINK™ allows customers to stay connected to their vehicles while also allowing them to receive important information to keep them safe.

Integrated directly into the vehicle, the system uses voice-response technology with the addition of live assistance for features such as Advanced Automatic Collision Notification in the event of a collision, SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Service.

Customers can also receive automatic emergency assistance in the event of a collision, schedule service appointments, start their engine remotely (with the CVT), adjust climate control, remotely lock and unlock the doors, remotely locate their vehicle, as well as get vehicle alerts such as speed, boundary or curfew alerts, all controlled directly from customers' smart devices.

TWO MODEL CONFIGURATIONS, CHOICE OF FOUR TRIMS

Available in both sedan and 5-door configurations, standard equipment on all Impreza models includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic door lock/unlock, power windows, 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, and power side mirrors. Plus, for this year fully automatic headlights and halogen fog lamps.

The Touring trim now gets a standard heated steering wheel and includes features like SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 6.3-inch colour multifunction display, LED fog lights and proximity key with push-button start.

Other features included on the Impreza Touring are heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, automatic headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a cargo-area privacy cover on 5-door models.

The Sport trim includes LED steering-responsive headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, a power driver's seat, aluminum pedals, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium cloth upholstery, and enhanced safety through the Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system with Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The top-of-the-line Sport-tech trim, meanwhile, comes fully equipped, and also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation.









2021 Subaru Impreza Pricing Model Transmission MSRP (Sedan) MSRP (5-door) Convenience 5MT $19,995 $20,995 Convenience with EyeSight CVT $21,995 $22,995 Touring 5MT $22,795 $23,795 Touring with EyeSight CVT $24,795 $25,795 Sport 5MT $25,395 $26,395 Sport with EyeSight CVT $27,995 $28,995 Sport-tech with EyeSight CVT $30,795 $31,795

