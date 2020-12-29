2021 New Year’s Message from the Governor General

The holiday season is a time to get together. But this year, everything is different. No one could imagine what 2020 would bring. We cannot choose when hardship comes, but we can choose how we respond to it. Canadians have risen to this challenge in remarkable ways. Even when times are hard, one can always find something positive.

It is important to look for it.

On the very front line are the health and essential workers, the leaders and the members of the Canadian Forces who have kept our society going. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

To recognize this resilience, and to turn the page firmly toward 2021, I have asked the Lieutenant Governors and Territorial Commissioners across the country to share their thoughts and their hopes for the year to come.

(Manitoba - Her Honour the Honourable Janice Filmon)

In 2020, I'm grateful for the world having learned that it could care again, it could love.

It took a worldwide pandemic for this to become alive again.

(Ontario - Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell)

In 2020, I saw the best of humanity, with courage, compassion and creativity,

Ontarians cared for each other.

(Quebec - His Honour the Honourable Michel Doyon)

I wish to recognize all those who have devoted themselves to us all throughout the year.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

(Yukon - The Honourable Angélique Bernard)

I would like to thank Yukoners for their resiliency and creativity in 2020, and I am wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2021.

(Prince Edward Island - Her Honour the Honourable Antoinette Perry)

I am truly grateful for gestures of goodwill, kindness and generosity shown during the past challenging year.

(Saskatchewan - His Honour the Honourable Russ Mirasty)

In the coming year, I'm looking forward to a time where we can once again visit communities to meet the remarkable people of our province.

(New Brunswick - Her Honour the Honourable Brenda Murphy)

In 2021, I look forward to greeting people with warmth and humanity, and to see what our society can do with the lessons we've learned during the pandemic.

(Nunavut - Arviat Citizen Joe Karetak)

Start to see some normalcy and speedy recovery from this pandemic.

(Alberta - Her Honour the Honourable Salma Lakhani)

A vaccine and the opportunity to be able to travel and meet fellow Albertans.

(Newfoundland and Labrador - Her Honour the Honourable Judy Foote)

The kindness we have shown each other throughout the pandemic continues in the future.

(Nova Scotia - Their Honours the Honourable Arthur LeBlanc and Mrs. Rosemary Patricia LeBlanc)

I am confident that Canadians will remain united and steadfast, in their resolve to be kind and generous to those less fortunate.

(British Columbia - Her Honour the Honourable Janet Austin)

We have a chance to make our world better for all of us. And with some new perspectives and renewed societal values of compassion, generosity, mutual trust and responsibility, we surely will.

To describe 2020:

Courage.

Challenging.

Creativity.

Resiliency.

And gratitude.

The long months of pandemic have forced us to look beyond ourselves, to work hand in hand. But we are not yet out of the woods, and now more than ever, we must stay vigilant, continue to look out for each other, and remain patient.

Thanks to science and the arrival of vaccines, there is now a light shining at the end of the tunnel. Soon we will meet again. Take care of yourself and of your family. Have a thought for those who are isolated, lend a virtual hand when and where you can.

And keep a light on, at home and in your heart, as we wait for better days to return.

Happy New Year, Canada.

Julie Payette

