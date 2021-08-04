Date: August 6 and 9 2021

Time: Please see individual availabilities below.

Did you know?

Since 1989, more than 4,000 Canadian police officers participated in more than 60 peace operations abroad, with the first mission deploying 100 RCMP members to Namibia .

. The Canadian Police Arrangement, a partnership between the RCMP, Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada, deploys Canadian police officers all around the world, including to Ukraine , the West Bank , Haiti , Mali , and most recently the Democratic Republic of the Congo .

, the , , , and most recently the . Officially established in 2008, the date for National Peacekeepers' Day was chosen to commemorate the events of August 9, 1974 , when nine Canadian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Emergency Force in Egypt and Israel lost their lives when their plane was shot down over Syria .

, when nine Canadian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Emergency Force in and lost their lives when their plane was shot down over . Every year, police, veterans and military personnel who have served in various peace support efforts gather at events across the country on the Sunday closest to August 9 to honour their comrades. These Ceremonies of Remembrance serve as a way to commemorate past and present peacekeepers and pause to honour the memory of those peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace. The RCMP lost two members during the 2010 Haiti earthquake, C/Supt. Doug Coates and Sgt. Mark Gallagher . Their bravery continues to be reflected in the selfless work of peacekeepers around the world.

Available Canadian Police Officers

Staff Sergeant Janelle Bird

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Canadian Police Mission in Ukraine

Unilingual (English)

Available: 8am-11am (EDT), August 6 2021

Staff/Sergeant Janelle Bird has completed 29 years of service with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). After graduating from the RCMP Training Academy in November 1992, she was posted to Manitoba where she completed several different postings around the province, including one which was accessible only by air and train. This was her first experience policing indigenous communities in Manitoba. In 2004, S/Sgt Bird transferred to Major Crime Services, where she has investigated homicide, serious assault, child abuse, sexual assault and other crimes against persons. In August 2020, she was promoted to her current rank of Staff Sergeant into the Professional Responsibilities Unit, where she led a team who investigated allegations of member's misconduct. Throughout her career, S/Sgt. Bird has had an interest in international policing and feels very fortunate to have been supported to travel to Ukraine for assignment to the Canadian Police Mission in Ukraine. She is honoured to have the opportunity to assist in the training and development of members of the National Police of Ukraine.

Sergeant Emmanuelle Delisle

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Bilingual

Available: 9:00am to 12:00pm (EDT), for both August 6 and August 9

Sergeant Emmanuelle Delisle graduated from the RCMP in 1998 and was posted to Campbellton, New Brunswick in general policing as a patrol officer. In 2005, she took specialized training in Ottawa and joined the Canadian Air Carrier Protection Program (CACPP). She worked with CACPP Montreal unit for four years, protecting civil aviation against terrorism. She also acted as an instructor in various fields, such as firearms, and police and public safety. In 2009 she transferred to the St-Jérôme RCMP detachment, where she had the opportunity to work as an investigator in organized crime, federal enforcement and custom and excise. In 2012 she got promoted to the rank of Corporal and became a Team Leader back at CACPP. She had the opportunity to represent the CACPP at different conferences of the International Women Police association. Being a woman in a leadership role of an elite unit was an opportunity for her to be an ambassador and to empower other women to pursue their aspirations. Eager to gain various work experiences within the RCMP, she worked at the VIP section in Montreal for two years, after being trained as a bodyguard/motorcade driver. She had the opportunity to work at the G7 in Charlevoix in 2018, where she was part of the team in charge of protecting the Prime Minister of Italy. With the conviction that she could still bring a lot to the CACPP, she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant at the Montreal field unit of the CACPP. She was then deployed to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Constable Mireille Sanchez

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)

Bilingual

Available: 8am-12pm (EDT), for both August 6 and 9

Constable Mireille Sanchez started her career in Kelowna BC in 2004. While working in general duty, she joined the "Cops for Kids" bike ride team. She participated on this team for many years, and felt proud to do something for the community and to help kids in need. In 2008, she transferred to Montreal to the Organized Crime Unit. Afterwards, she completed a few years in National Security. Prior to her deployment, she was attached to Protective Services VIP Branch. She is currently posted to the Serious and Organized Crime – Special Unit for MINUSMA in Mopti. Her main role is to support and assist the Malian police partners in implementing reform in police investigations. Every day, she works to build confidence between her unit and local police leaders in order to give them technical and professional advice and support. She also works to gain the trust of the local population, while doing patrols of the different communities situated around Mopti.

For further information: Media Relations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Phone: 613-843-5999, Email: [email protected]