J4DE, Roxane Bruneau, Judith Lussier, Sarahmée, Safia Nolin, Katherine Levac, and five international drags to join in the celebrations!

MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montréal Pride Festival, presented by TD, today announced it will broadcast on the Casino de Montréal stage of the Olympic Park Esplanade, its line-up of live shows including Xcellence presented by Trojan (August 11), FeminiX, a FIDO presentation (August 12), MajestiX presented by TD (August 13) and Cabaret Orgullo LatinX, a Casino de Montréal presentation (August 14). To ensure compliance with health measures, some 2,500 tickets for each evening's performance will be available free of charge at fiertemtl.com/en/ as of noon today. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the broadcasts along with animation and surprises will start at 7:30 p.m. with a presentation of the IconiX show, followed by the projection of the special performance of the evening at 8 p.m. and a different DJ set every night. In addition, artists J4DE, Roxane Bruneau, Judith Lussier, Sarahmée, Katherine Levac, Safia Nolin, Aquaria, Alaska 5000, Jinkx Monsoon, Landon Cider and Trixie Mattel have been added to the festival's program for a truly festive edition.

"The announced relaxation of health measures has allowed our Montréal Pride Festival team to adjust our programming at the last minute in order to provide a space where our 2SLGBTQI+ communities can gather. The pandemic has adversely impacted our communities. The isolation of vulnerable persons, including those of our communities, was made worse with the division on social media was at its height and many of us had to assert themselves and do their coming out alone, through a computer screen. It was of paramount importance for our team to redouble their efforts to bring our communities together," said Jean-François Perrier, Interim Director General and Director, Graphic, Web and Print production.

Well-known artists will also be part of the festival's programming including multidisciplinary Lebanese-Canadian artist J4DE performing in the Xcellence Show presented by Trojan on August 11. The singing sensation that everyone appreciates Roxane Bruneau will be performing in the FeminiX show, presented by FIDO on August 12 with the unique Judith Lussier acting as m.c. The new IconiX event presented August 11 to 14 at 7:30 p.m. on the Casino de Montréal stage of the Olympic Park Esplanade, and again on August 14, at 9 p.m. on Montréal Pride's Facebook page, will allow international drag stars Aquaria, Alaska 5000, Jinkx Monsoon, Landon Cider and Trixie Mattel to perform especially for their Québec fans. Moreover, Safia Nolin and Katherine Levac both announced they will respectively participate in the 2fxfslematin (August 11) and Entre deux lèvres (August 12) podcasts.

Artist, model and rapper Sarahmée will join in the Closing Night performance on August 15 which will be broadcast live on the Montréal Pride Facebook page.

About the Montréal Pride Festival

Since 2007, at the initiative of Montréal's 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival has been promoting their rights and celebrating their cultural richness and social advances. The largest gathering of the sexually and gender diverse (SGD) communities in the Francophone world, it works locally on a daily basis while serving as a beacon of hope for people living in 2SLGBTQI+ hostile regions of the globe. In 2020, the festival produced a 360 Edition with all of its festivities presented in a digital format in compliance with health measures in place then. In 2021, the festivities are being held from August 9 to 15 and will present a hybrid program mixing in-person physical events with virtual presentations. More information is available on the web page, the Facebook page, as well as Twitter and Instagram accounts.

