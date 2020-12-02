On-sale at Honda dealerships beginning December 4, the 2021 Accord will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $32,305 (not including destination and handling), while the 2021 Accord Hybrid will be available at a starting MSRP of $35,805.

"The new Accord will continue its legacy as the benchmark for mid-sized sedans, it's not surprising that it was named to Car and Driver's 10 Best List for the 35th time making it the most honoured vehicle in that magazine's history," says Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "The Accord SE will be exclusive to the Canadian market, that, along with the Accord Hybrid, will bring more refinement, power and better fuel economy to one of the most reliable and well-built cars on the road today."

2021 ACCORD UPGRADES

For the 2021 model year, all Accords boast a wider, restyled grille for an even more sophisticated look, along with improved integration of the Honda Sensing® system's radar unit. Flanking the new grille are new LED high- and low-beam headlights with longer and wider down-the-road illumination. Also new are smaller openings for the fog lights. Additionally, EX-L and Touring trims all receive new alloy wheel designs, while a new colour is available on the Accord, Sonic Grey Pearl.

Inside, enhancements on the technology front add to the Accord's value, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration is now standard on all Accord models. The combination of wireless charging and wireless smartphone integration eliminates the extra step of physically connecting the phone, making Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ ready to go and freeing up an additional USB port for charging a separate phone. Front USB ports on all grades have been moved to the front of the centre console for easier access. All Accords also receive a new Rear Seat Reminder, while upper grades gain a new Low Speed Braking Control system.

CANADIAN-EXCLUSIVE SE

The Accord SE is new to the lineup for 2021, replacing Accord LX. This entry trim is exclusive to customers in Canada and shares styling with the popular Accord Sport. The new SE comes equipped with 19-inch wheels, full LED lighting with LED Fog lights, rear trunk lid spoiler, dark chrome grille and chrome exhaust finishers. In the Cabin, the SE is handsomely equipped with leatherette/fabric combi seating surfaces, leather steering wheel and 12-way power driver's seat.

ACCORD HYBRID

The 2021 Accord Hybrid benefits from updates to the innovative Honda two-motor hybrid system for a more direct and immediate throttle response with a more natural acceleration feeling as engine revs climb in concert with the driver's throttle input. With a peak total system output of 212 horsepower and peak torque delivery of 232 lb.-ft. right off idle,.

Thanks to the unique configuration of the two-motor hybrid system, the Accord Hybrid also can spend more time operating solely on electric power than competing hybrid models, imbuing Accord with a smoother and more refined driving feel. Also, Accord's sophisticated brake-by-wire technology offers more natural and consistent braking performance and pedal feel versus competing models, seamlessly blending mechanical and regenerative braking force.

Honda's two-motor hybrid system uses a propulsion motor and a generator/starter motor built with a patented Honda design made with magnets using no heavy rare-earth metals. This reduces magnet cost and weight, while also reducing reliance on rare-earth metals, helping avoid the often negative environmental impact of mining them.

The hybrid powertrain control system manages the power delivery between each component and seamlessly switches between EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive for maximum efficiency with no input from the driver. Accord Hybrid drivers can further maximize fuel efficiency, or power, by selecting between Sport, EV and ECON modes using the three buttons behind the push-button gear selector.

Visually, Accord Hybrid adds its own unique touches to the styling updates made to the entire 2021 Accord lineup, including a blue H-mark on the grille and Hybrid badges on the front fenders and trunk lid. This year, Accord Hybrid Touring grade features 19-inch wheels, giving it an upscale and sporty appearance.

ACCORD PRICING AND FUEL ECONOMY

Model / Trim Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP1Including $1,670

Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating

(City/Hwy/Combined) Accord SE 1.5T/CVT $32,305 $33,975 7.8/6.5/7.2 Accord Sport 1.5T/CVT $33,605 $35,275 8.1/6.8/7.5 Accord EX-L 1.5T/CVT $35,205 $36,875 7.8/6.5/7.2 Accord Touring 1.5T/CVT $38,505 $40,175 8.1/6.8/7.5 Accord Sport2.0T 2.0T/10AT $36,805 $38,475 10.4/7.4/9.1 Accord Touring 2.0T 2.0T/10AT $41,505 $43,175 10.4/7.4/9.1 Accord Hybrid Hybrid $35,805 $37,475 5.0/5.0/5.0 Accord Hybrid Touring Hybrid $42,505 $44,175 5.3/5.7/5.5

POWERTRAIN AND DRIVING DYNAMICS

In addition to the updates made to Accord Hybrid's two-motor system, the 2021 Accord's two turbocharged engines receive updated engine management software for more linear and responsive throttle control. In addition, the 1.5-litre turbo adds Idle Stop, with quick engine start-up when the driver releases the brake.

A 192-horspower 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo® engine is standard in Accord SE, Sport, EX-L and Touring grades, however a 252-horsepower, 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo® option is also available on Sport and Touring Trim.

The braking system has also been updated for smoother engagement, especially at low speeds such as in stop-and-go traffic and in parking situations.

_______________________ 1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,670 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

POWERTRAIN SPECIFICATIONS



1.5T Hybrid 2.0T Engine 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder 2.0-litre, DOHC, i-VTEC® Atkinson-cycle inline-4 engine; AC Synchronous Permanent-Magnet Electric Motor 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder Transmission CVT NA 10AT Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net) 192 @ 5,500 212 @6,200 (total system; not SAE net) 252 @ 6,500 Torque @ rpm (lb.-ft., SAE net) 192 @ 1,600-5,000 232 @ 0-2,000 (not SAE net) 273 @ 1,500-4,000 Recommended fuel Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded

SAFETY AND DRIVER-ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

For the 2021 model year, all Accords will be equipped with Blind Spot information system and will receive a new Rear Seat Reminder and a rear seatbelt reminder as standard equipment. The Rear Seat Reminder chimes when the car is turned off, with a notification on the digital meter reminding drivers to check the rear seating area when exiting the car for children, pets or other precious cargo. The rear seatbelt reminder uses a warning on the digital meter to let drivers know if rear seat passengers have not fastened their seatbelts.

Accord Touring and Hybrid Touring trims now feature a new front and rear braking system called Low Speed Braking Control. Using sonar-based parking sensors, the new system can sense solid objects at low speeds, such as in parking situations, and warn the driver or apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a collision.

Honda Sensing® receives updates to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist system (LKAS). For 2021, ACC now has smoother braking when following another vehicle, while LKAS offers more effective and natural lane centering. Additionally, the steering wheel and dash controls for ACC and LKAS now feature industry-standard icons.

ACCORD KEY FEATURES

Feature SE Sport EX-L Touring Sport 2.0T Touring 2.0T Performance VTEC Turbo® 1.5-litre, DOHC direct-injected inline-4 engine with 192 HP/192 lb.-ft. torque • • • •



VTEC Turbo® 2.0-litre, DOHC direct-injected inline-4 engine with 252 HP/273 lb.-ft. torque







• • Continuously Variable Transmission • (with paddle shifters) • (with paddle shifters) (with paddle shifters) (with paddle shifters) 10-Speed Automatic Transmission







(with paddle shifters) (with paddle shifters) Remote Engine Start • • • • • • Exterior LED high/low beam headlights • • • • • • 17-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels



•





19-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels • •

• • • LED Fog Lights • • • • • • Rear Spoiler • •



•

Chrome Exhaust Finishers • •

• • • Interior Push Button Ignition • • • • • • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration • • • • • • Wireless Phone Charger

• • • • • 12-Way Power Driver's Seat • • • • • • Leatherette/fabric Combination Seat • •



•

Leather Seats



• •

• Heated and Ventilated Front Seats





•

• Heated Outboard Rear Seats





•

• Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel

• • • • • Smart Entry • • • • • • Remote Engine Start • • • • • • One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature

• • • • • HondaLink®





•

• Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™





•

• Head-Up Display





•

• Safety and Driver-Assistive Technologies Honda Sensing® • • • • • • Multi-View Rear Camera • • • • • • 8 Airbags, Including Driver and Passenger Front Knee Airbag • • • • • • Blind Spot Information System • • • • • • Cross Traffic Monitor • • • • • • Parking Sensors



• •

• Low Speed Braking Control





•

•

ACCORD HYBRID KEY FEATURES

Feature Hybrid Touring 2.0-litre, DOHC, i-VTEC® Atkinson-cycle inline-4 engine; AC Synchronous Permanent-Magnet Electric Motor; 212 total system horsepower, 232 lb.-ft. torque • • LED High/Low Beam Headlights • • 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels •

19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels

• LED Fog Lights • • Rain-Sensing Wipers

• Push Button Ignition • • Automatic Headlights • • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ • • Wireless Phone Charger • • 12-Way Power Driver's Seat • • Cloth Seats •

Leather Seats

• Heated Front Seats • • Heated Outboard Rear Seats

• 4-Way Power Passenger Front Seat

• Leather-Wrapped heated Steering Wheel • • Smart Entry • • Remote Engine Start • • One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature • • Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™

• Head-Up Display

• Honda Sensing® • • Multi-View Rear Camera • • 8 Airbags, Including Driver and Passenger Front Knee Airbag • • Blind Spot Information System • • Cross Traffic Monitor • • Parking Sensors

• Low Speed Braking Control

•

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

