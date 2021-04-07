31 INFLUENTIAL WOMEN AND SUN LIFE JOIN THIS UNIQUE EVENT

MONTREAL, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - FitSpirit is proud to unveil its latest group of leaders: 31 influential businesswomen from across Québec, all joining forces for the 4th Edition of the FitSpirit Mother/Daughter Challenge, to be held next August 14 and 15. FitSpirit is also happy to confirm the commitment of Sun Life as a corporate partner for the next two years.

The 2021 Edition: run, bike or walk

This summer, mothers and daughters will experience a unique event where they can run, walk or ride a total of 20, 30 or 40 km as a team, over the course of the weekend of August 14 and 15. To properly prepare for this challenge that will be held remotely, the FitSpirit team is providing a training program and a series of shorter challenges to help participants build their strength. "Our hope is that every girl gets the opportunity to grow through a variety of sports and physical activities. The FitSpirit Mother/Daughter Challenge is a perfect example and an excellent opportunity to be active while taking part in a memorable unifying event," says Claudine Labelle, President and Founder of FitSpirit and Ambassador of this year's Women Leaders Group.

You can register your team now by visiting www.fitspirit.ca/challenge

Role models of infinite inspiration

This year's group share a commitment to becoming inspirational role models to help a growing number of young girls discover the countless benefits of physical activity and to help reverse the unfortunate trend of teenage girls dropping out of sports. All the women agree: their shared passion for physical activity is a driving force that strengthens their leadership and fuels their daily lives. Something they hope they can pass along to the next generation of women.

Discover the portraits of these women: www.fitspirit.ca/challenge

"In 2020, 17 women took part in the first successful FitSpirit event. This year, 31 women are joining this dynamic movement. Their involvement, like that of our new partner Sun Life, is intensely gratifying and touching. Each of us is doing our part, investing our hearts to inspire, motivate and move these beautiful young people," concludes Ms. Labelle.

"It's a well-known fact: young girls who are active have higher self-esteem. My involvement in this challenge is a reflection of my deeply held desire to help girls feel good about themselves and reach their full potential," said Véronique Dorval, Senior Vice-President, Client Experience Office, Sun Life. "Encouraging young women in Quebec to be physically active and empowering them to take charge of their health is part of our purpose. It's our sincere hope that lots of new mothers and daughters take up this challenge and seize the opportunity to embark on the journey to a healthier life."

To learn more about FitSpirit, click here

To learn more about Sun Life in the community, click here

SOURCE FitSpirit

For further information: Source: Elise Hofer, Marketing and Communication Director, FitSpirit; Media contact: Marie-Michelle Chartier, Consultant, H+K Stratégies, Phone : 514 435-7208, Email : [email protected]

Related Links

https://fillactive.ca/

