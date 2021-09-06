OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Debate Broadcast Group today announced the themes and format of this Thursday's English-language federal leaders' debate.

The debate will cover five themes (in alphabetical order):

Affordability

Climate

COVID recovery

Leadership and accountability

Reconciliation

These topics were chosen based in part on the 20,201 responses to a questionnaire that was published on the websites of Debate Broadcast Group partners, including APTN News, CBC News, CTV News, and Global News.

The format of the two-hour, commercial-free debate includes five segments, each corresponding to one of the five themes. All five segments will include:

Question from a voter

Question from the moderator or a journalist to each leader

Leader-to-leader-to-leader debate (3 of the 5 leaders)

Open debate (all 5 leaders)

Each leader will be given the chance to speak during each segment.

The five leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission are (in alphabetical order by last name): Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Erin O'Toole (Conservative Party of Canada), Annamie Paul (Green Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party), and Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada).

The English debate will take place on Thursday, September 9 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT. It will be moderated by Shachi Kurl , President of the Angus Reid Institute, with the participation of journalists Rosemary Barton (CBC News), Melissa Ridgen (APTN News), Evan Solomon (CTV News) and Mercedes Stephenson (Global News).

Last Wednesday, September 1, representatives from the five political parties took part in random draws to determine the following: time of advance visit to the venue, on-stage lectern position, order of questioning during the debate, order of arrival at the venue and order of the post-debate press conferences.

Thursday's debate will air live across various platforms.

