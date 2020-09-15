2020 TSX30 Companies Virtually Open The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced the winners of the 2020 TSX30™, a flagship program that showcases TSX's 30 top-performing stocks that represent sustained excellence over the long term. Representatives from the winning companies joined John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, to celebrate this achievement and to open the market.

Founded in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. View the full press release including the TSX30 list here.