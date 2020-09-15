2020 TSX30 Companies Virtually Open The Market
Sep 15, 2020, 11:51 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced the winners of the 2020 TSX30™, a flagship program that showcases TSX's 30 top-performing stocks that represent sustained excellence over the long term. Representatives from the winning companies joined John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, to celebrate this achievement and to open the market.
Founded in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. View the full press release including the TSX30 list here.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday September 15, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT, Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834