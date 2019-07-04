2020 Subaru Ascent Adds Convenience Features, Remains Competitively Priced

Big on Versatility

Beyond being the biggest Subaru ever built, with seating for up to eight people, the Ascent is also the most versatile and offers the choice of second-row bench seating or captain's chairs, while offering up to nine different seating configurations and 2,449 litres of cargo capacity. Outside, the Ascent features standard roof rails to accommodate everything from bikes and kayaks to canoes and cargo boxes, while boasting a towing capacity of up to 2,270 kg (5,000 lbs.).

The Ascent also has the versatility to handle both on- and off-road adventures thanks to its generous 220 millimetres of ground clearance and standard Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, as well as X-Mode with Hill Descent Control.

Whether staying on the beaten path or heading off it, the Ascent has the power to get there. Packing a turbocharged 2.4-litre Subaru BOXER engine under its hood, the Ascent is rated at 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque, providing the output of a six-cylinder and the fuel economy of a four-cylinder. In fact, the family-sized Subaru achieves a fuel consumption rating of 10.4 L/100 km combined — an impressive figure considering its family-sized proportions and full-time all-wheel drive.

Putting Safety First — Again

The first Subaru model in Canada to feature the brand's award-winning EyeSight driver-assist system as standard equipment, the 2020 Ascent continues to offer outstanding levels of safety and peace of mind through the well-rounded suite of features. In fact, EyeSight, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure and sway warning, pre-collision braking and pre-collision throttle management, helped Ascent models equipped with specific headlights earn a Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the second year in a row.

The Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system, which includes blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert, is also available, as is Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), High Beam Assist, a front-view camera and a smart rearview mirror.

New for 2020, all Ascent models come equipped with a rear seat reminder system designed to help mitigate the risk of children or pets being left in the vehicle by reminding the driver to check the rear seat area before exiting the vehicle. While unable to detect the presence of children or pets in the rear seat area, the system is triggered a number of ways to enhance safety and peace of mind.

System triggers include any time a rear side door is opened or closed while the vehicle is running and stationary, the rear side doors remain closed but the vehicle is turned off and back on within 30 minutes, or the vehicle is started within 30 minutes of a rear side door being opened and closed.

The system works by alerting the driver with an audible sound and a visible warning displayed on the gauge cluster display after the vehicle is turned off, reminding the driver to check the rear seat area.

Four Well-Equipped Trims

The Ascent is once again available in four well-equipped trims: Convenience; Touring; Limited; and Premier.

With a starting price of $36,695, the entry-level Convenience model offers a compelling package of standard features that includes Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, EyeSight driver-assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 18-inch alloy wheels, among others.

Additional features include roof rails, heated door mirrors, tinted windows, driver- and front passenger auto up/down windows, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a second-row bench for seating for eight people, a rear seat reminder and dual second-row USB ports. The Convenience trim also includes an Auto Vehicle Hold function that allows the vehicle to remain stationary without the need for the driver to continually depress the brake pedal.

Priced at $41,695, the Ascent Touring adds a number of comfort and convenience features including a power tilting and sliding panoramic glass sunroof, auto-dimming side mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, LED fog lights and pre-wiring for a trailer hitch along with a CVT oil cooler.

Inside, the Touring trim gets a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector and a rear cargo cover, as well as the new centralized close and lock button on the tailgate. For enhanced safety, the Touring model also adds Reverse Automatic Braking and the SRVD system.

The Limited trim is priced at $47,495 and features a number of upgrades, including the addition of navigation to the infotainment system, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row outboard seats, dual third-row USB ports for a total of six throughout the cabin, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Steering-responsive LED headlights and High Beam Assist are also added, as well as integrated manually retractable rear door sunshades. The driver's seat is also upgraded to a 10-way power-adjustable seat with memory functionality, while the front passenger seat is four-way power-adjustable.

Adding second-row captain's chairs to either Touring or Limited models adds $500 to their respective MSRPs, and allows the Ascent to accommodate seven people.

Priced at $50,995, the Ascent Premier includes brown leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a 120-volt power outlet on the rear console. Other features include a front-view camera, as well as a smart rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, new power-folding door mirrors and ambient interior lighting.

Freight and PDI adds $1,800 to all Ascent models.

Model MSRP Convenience $36,695 Touring $41,695 Touring w/Captain's Chairs $42,195 Limited $47,495 Limited w/Captain's Chairs $47,995 Premier $50,995

