2020 Pre-Budget Consultations

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Toronto on January 17, 2020 and in Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay, Kitchener-Waterloo, Belleville, and Niagara during the week of January 20, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee on January 17, 2020, or during the week of January 20, 2020, are required to provide their contact name, mailing address, phone number, and email address directly to the Clerk of the Committee by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in order to be registered.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission to the Clerk of the Committee at the email or mailing address below by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020.

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at http://www.ola.org.

Amarjot Sandhu, MPP, Chair

Julia Douglas, Clerk

Room B-304, Whitney Block

Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, Legislative Assembly of Ontario

For further information: Telephone: (416) 325-3515, Facsimile: (416) 325-3505, TTY: (416) 325-3538, E-mail: comm-financeaffairs@ola.org