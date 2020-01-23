2020 Nulogy PackStar Awards highlights supply chain leaders in digital transformation

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, has announced the winners of the 2020 Nulogy PackStar Awards. Presented at the Nulogy xChange 2020 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, the PackStar Awards recognize brands and suppliers in the supply chain community who drive continuous improvement through Nulogy's platform to minimize supply chain waste for bolstered customer service and sustained business growth.

"Year after year, we are always excited to share the success stories of our PackStar Award winners," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "These outstanding brands and suppliers understand and exemplify the impact of digital transformation on their supply chain operations."

This year's Nulogy PackStar Award categories and winners are:

Colgate-Palmolive & Maquilas del Bajío - Strategic Partner Award , recognizing a brand and supplier for their exemplary use of Nulogy's solutions to strengthen their collaborative relationship.

, recognizing a brand and supplier for their exemplary use of Nulogy's solutions to strengthen their collaborative relationship. Unette Corporation - Quality Excellence Award, recognizing the supplier that has best leveraged Nulogy solutions to deliver superior product quality and safety to customers;

recognizing the supplier that has best leveraged Nulogy solutions to deliver superior product quality and safety to customers; BCI Packaging - Most Valuable Personnel Award , recognizing the team that has best championed and adopted Nulogy to achieve its company mission.

, recognizing the team that has best championed and adopted Nulogy to achieve its company mission. Artisan Complete - Outstanding Agility Award, recognizing the team that has best leveraged Nulogy to increase its flexibility and responsiveness, without compromising cost or service quality.

recognizing the team that has best leveraged Nulogy to increase its flexibility and responsiveness, without compromising cost or service quality. AmeriPac ( North America ), Kuehne + Nagel (Europe) - Leader of the Pack Award, recognizing the companies that have continuously driven high adoption of Nulogy solutions, while finding the most effective and innovative ways to continuously improve performance, reduce costs, and drive business growth.

"AmeriPac is honored to receive the award for Leader of the Pack," said Greg Wren, CEO, AmeriPac. "Our partnership with Nulogy is extremely important to our growth strategy, and working closely with the Nulogy team enables us to swiftly scale using our existing platform."

To learn more about consumer brands and external suppliers who have successfully adopted Nulogy to unlock agility and business growth, visit nulogy.com.

About the Nulogy PackStar Awards

The Nulogy PackStar Awards share compelling success stories, innovations, and performance metrics of the top-performing Nulogy customers across North America and Europe. All award recipients are selected by an internal committee of product and industry experts.

About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com .

