2020 Mazda CX-30: Inspiring the Road Ahead

CX-30 is the second model to adopt the latest evolution of Kodo design, a more mature interpretation of the striking design ethos. Based on sleek and bold styling, CX-30 is meant to evoke creativity in one's life. Realizing two contrasting expressions, the compact crossover has the flowing beauty of a coupe and the bold proportions of an SUV. Mazda's signature wing takes on a sharper and deeper form to achieve a strong, refined front end that is suggestive of forward motion. The diagonal angle of the rear window gives the vehicle a coupe-like silhouette while the narrowed arch shape of the liftgate makes the body look shorter and wider for a powerful stance. This allows for purposeful design of the trunk that maintains its usefulness without giving the CX-30 a box-like appearance. CX-30 is offered in eight body colors, including Polymetal Grey, which was recently introduced for the 2019 Mazda3. Going beyond beauty, CX-30 is meant to look compact on the outside, but spacious on the inside.

The appealing exterior is matched with a comfortable, premium-feeling interior. By studying human habits, engineers were able to position the seats to give all occupants proper posture, not just the driver. The idea is for each ride in the CX-30 to be a pleasant time for all. The human-centric cockpit helps the driver feel connected with the vehicle but is not isolating from the other occupants. The floor console is outfitted with convenient, easy to access features and storage compartments, but intentionally eschews a distinct divide between the driver and front passenger. The openness of the cabin encourages conversation that helps brings people together through the time spent in the CX-30. A focus on interior comfort and everyday user-friendliness makes this all-new compact crossover a car for everyone.

With an inviting cabin, the engineers wanted to preserve the peaceful environment by focusing on the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Every aspect of the CX-30 was measured, from the tires to the headliner, to minimize any road noise. During a comprehensive study on how sounds are transmitted through the vehicle's cabin, speakers were repositioned depending on their frequency to produce a better sound. One of those changes was to mount the woofers, normally found in the doors of most cars, onto the side cowls. This allows for an audio system with more bass that won't rattle the doors. As an additional benefit, the lack of a speaker port in the door reduced another area where potential road noise could disrupt the experience in the CX-30. Ingenious solutions such as this reflect the passion and attention to detail by Mazda engineers and designers working together to achieve a common goal of providing the best experience possible for drivers.

Other design features include the rear footwell being slightly slanted to provide rear passengers optimal space to sit relaxed in the rear seats. The side sills in the door jams are subtly rounded to ensure comfort when entering or exiting the CX-30 in case one's legs inadvertently make contact with it, while not creating a gap in the door seams. Significant effort goes into ensuring the craftsmanship of a Mazda vehicle ignores no details. While attention to those subtle efforts might not be noticed at first glance, it will be felt throughout the enriching experience of driving and owning a Mazda.

Another key focus of a human-centric approach is helping the driver drive with peace of mind. Being one with the CX-30 is more than just the driving dynamics, it's the feeling of confidence and security in the cabin. The ideal seating position is important, especially for the driver. The driver's seating position is set high to provide a clear field of view and let the driver focus on the road ahead. For clear visibility, the shape and thickness of the a-pillars and c-pillars are minimized to help reduce blind spots, while a rear quarter window offers a way to perceive potential vehicles or objects in the rear. Further, attention was taken when positioning all of the instruments in the CX-30. For example, the positioning of the shifter and commander control on the floor console is optimized for operating stability, ease and comfort. The standard 8.8-inch center display, meters, and available Active Driving Display were all redesigned to present information in a simple fashion, while the fonts used were unified to create a pleasing and consistent look.

The proportions of the CX-30 give the compact crossover the freedom to go just about anywhere. It's big enough, tuned with dynamic Skyactiv driving performance, and available i-Activ all-wheel drive, to be driven effortlessly. At the same time, it's as compact as possible to easily maneuver in tight situations, such as narrow roads or parking spaces. When driving anywhere, the trunk must be just as capable to fit all the items one might need. Aligned with studying human habits, Mazda engineers and designers conducted research together to better understand the needs of the space. By creating a life-size test model, they were able to test real-life situations and have a variety of people adjust the height of the trunk with a pedal. Through careful examination, the ideal height and size were determined to allow ease of loading cargo, a spacious cabin for both luggage and rear passengers while maintaining a compact and sporty design. It's a challenge that Mazda was able to overcome in order to provide the best possible premium experience for its owners.

The various design concepts, minute refinements and many other details may seem trivial on their own, but together help create a more natural experience in the CX-30. These design concepts along with premium packaging options help create an all-new vehicle that Mazda is very excited about.

CX-30 GX comes standard with an 8.8-inch large center display with Mazda ConnectTM, an AM/FM eight-speaker sound system with HD RadioTM, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, automatic off LED headlights, electronic parking brake, floor console armrest with storage compartments and cloth seats. Features such as a digital meter-set with 7" LCD display, two front USB inputs, power windows with one-touch up/down feature for the driver, power exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, and push button start are also included. The stunning design also features 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights and a matte finish front grille.

CX-30 GX is powered by a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque.

With the CX-30 GS trim level, all i-Activsense safety features are standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Smart City Brake Support, Smart Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Lane-keep Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, High Beam Control, and Driver Attention Alert. The driver can appreciate a leather steering wheel with heated steering capabilities, leather shift knob, and rain-sensing windshield wipers, while passengers can benefit from dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents and rear armrest with cupholders. This trim also upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic on/off headlights, and includes rear privacy glass.

A Luxury package is offered for the CX-30, available on the GS trim containing leatherette-trimmed upholstery, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat memory function, power glass moonroof, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Upgrading to the CX-30 GT will allow occupants to benefit from the Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, gloss finish speaker grille, shark fin antenna, exterior mirrors with reverse tilt down function and link to memory seat function, black gloss finish front grille, SiriusXM® with three-month trial subscription, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with complimentary 5-year trial subscription. The CX-30 GT also includes a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, front wiper de-icer, leather seats, power liftgate, automatic levelling headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting system, paddle shifters, cylinder deactivation and LED Signature illumination headlights and taillights.

All CX-30 GS and GT models are equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5 paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. This engine provides 186 horsepower and is rated to deliver 186 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to G-Vectoring Control Plus, the compact crossover is equipped with Mazda's new off-road traction assist feature, which can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increase the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive. Front-wheel drive is standard on GX and GS models, and Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is available. CX-30 GT is only available with i-Activ all-wheel drive.

A lot of dedication and effort goes into the development of an all-new vehicle, and Mazda spared no expense for the CX-30. The compact crossover is the ideal size to take on an uplifting journey, big or small. It will create an atmosphere where both the driver and passengers can enjoy everyone's company while carrying whatever luggage might be needed for the day's adventure. It is capable of celebrating all of life's milestones with you and before you know it, you'll feel completely at ease in the CX-30's embrace.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2020 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-30 GX $23,950 $25,950 CX-30 GS $26,650 $28,650 CX-30 GT N/A $33,850

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $200

PACKAGES:

GS Luxury Package (requires AWD) $1,900

1 MSRP does not include freight and PDE of $1,950 for all models 2 MSRP does not include freight and PDE $1,950 for all models

