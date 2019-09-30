2020 JUNO Awards deadlines and dates: Submissions now open

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that submissions for the 2020 JUNO Awards are now open from Monday, September 30, 2019 to Friday, November 8, 2019 at junosubmissions.ca .

To be considered for nomination for the 2020 JUNO Awards, national music release dates must fall between the eligibility period of September 1, 2018 and November 8, 2019.

Key submission dates and deadlines:

September 30, 2019 – Submissions open

– Submissions open October 18, 2019 ; 5:00 p.m. ET – Deadline for discounted early-bird submission

; – Deadline for discounted early-bird submission November 8, 2019 ; 11:59 p.m. ET – Deadline for submissions

Submission eligibility:

Eligible music must be available for all Canadians and for national sale* or via a recognized national music streaming provider.**

*Product must be released nationally via brick and mortar stores or third-party online retailers.

**Product must be released via a nationally accessible streaming service that has paid subscriptions, full catalogue, or on-demand streaming.

Eligible product was released during the eligibility period: September 1, 2018 through to November 8, 2019. Albums available for pre-order online no later than November 8, 2019 will also qualify. Pre-ordered online albums (digital or physical copies) will need to be available no later than November 22, 2019. Proof of transaction may be requested.

Eligible musicians must be Canadian citizens. This is defined by CARAS as 50% or more of group members holding Canadian birth certificates, passports or are Canadian Permanent Resident(s) with residency in Canada during the last six months of the eligibility period.

New for this year:

Album and International Album of the Year

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year Presented by APTN

Artist*, Group*, Breakthrough Artist** and Breakthrough Group of the Year**

Comedy Album of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada

* Presented with Apple Music

**Sponsored by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters

For a complete list of JUNO Awards categories, eligibility rules, and voting criteria, visit www.junoawards.ca/submissions.

CARAS relies on Academy Delegates to help nominate and vote on JUNO Award winners each year. Sign up to become a CARAS Academy Delegate and receive 40% off submissions.

Visit www.junoawards.ca/join .

