2020 Automotive Innovation Awards Presented by the Canadian International AutoShow to be Announced by Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

Winners will be announced Tuesday, October 29, in Ajax, Ontario

AJAX, ON, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Using a new format and a new venue, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) will announce the winners of its 2020 Innovation Awards presented by the Canadian International AutoShow next Tuesday, October 29, at the Ajax Convention Centre in Ajax, Ontario.

Nominations for the awards were made by AJAC members, and finalists have been selected in three categories: Best Green Innovation, Best Safety Innovation, and Best Technical Innovation. Each automaker selected as a finalist will present its technology to a panel of seven judges, comprised of some of the most knowledgeable and respected journalists in Canada who regularly cover automotive technologies.

The finalists for the 2020 AJAC Automotive Innovation Awards are:

Best Safety Innovation

Cadillac – Night Vision

Chevrolet – Buckle to Drive system

Hyundai – Blind Spot View Monitor

Best Technical Innovation

FCA – Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Detection

General Motors – Transparent Trailer View

Cadillac – Super Cruise with upgrades

Hyundai – Remote Start Parking Assist

Best Green Innovation

Porsche –Taycan 800-volt Architecture

Hyundai – Smart Regenerative Braking

Mitsubishi Motors – Outlander PHEV Fast Charging

For the first time, the AJAC Automotive Innovation Awards presented by the Canadian International AutoShow will be announced during AJAC's annual TestFest vehicle evaluation event. The awards presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:30 PM at the Ajax Convention Centre, 550 Beck Crescent in Ajax, Ontario.

"AJAC's Innovation Awards celebrate advancements in safety, eco-innovation, and technology, and now they do so with an added level of excitement," said Jim Kerr, Chair of the AJAC Innovation Awards. "We relish this opportunity to recognize the very best and most innovative examples of new automotive products available to Canadian drivers."

About AJAC

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Canadian Green Car of the Year Awards, Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Media are invited and encouraged to register in advance to attend the awards presentation. For more information, please contact: Cindy Hawryluk, Manager, AJAC, cindy@ajac.ca, 905-978-7239; Mark Richardson, AJAC President, president@ajac.ca, 289-691-3007; Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC Vice-President, stephaniewallcraft@gmail.com, 416-888-3762

