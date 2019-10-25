2020 Automotive Innovation Awards Presented by the Canadian International AutoShow to be Announced by Automobile Journalists Association of Canada Français
Oct 25, 2019, 10:30 ET
Winners will be announced Tuesday, October 29, in Ajax, Ontario
AJAX, ON, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Using a new format and a new venue, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) will announce the winners of its 2020 Innovation Awards presented by the Canadian International AutoShow next Tuesday, October 29, at the Ajax Convention Centre in Ajax, Ontario.
Nominations for the awards were made by AJAC members, and finalists have been selected in three categories: Best Green Innovation, Best Safety Innovation, and Best Technical Innovation. Each automaker selected as a finalist will present its technology to a panel of seven judges, comprised of some of the most knowledgeable and respected journalists in Canada who regularly cover automotive technologies.
The finalists for the 2020 AJAC Automotive Innovation Awards are:
Best Safety Innovation
Cadillac – Night Vision
Chevrolet – Buckle to Drive system
Hyundai – Blind Spot View Monitor
Best Technical Innovation
FCA – Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Detection
General Motors – Transparent Trailer View
Cadillac – Super Cruise with upgrades
Hyundai – Remote Start Parking Assist
Best Green Innovation
Porsche –Taycan 800-volt Architecture
Hyundai – Smart Regenerative Braking
Mitsubishi Motors – Outlander PHEV Fast Charging
For the first time, the AJAC Automotive Innovation Awards presented by the Canadian International AutoShow will be announced during AJAC's annual TestFest vehicle evaluation event. The awards presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:30 PM at the Ajax Convention Centre, 550 Beck Crescent in Ajax, Ontario.
"AJAC's Innovation Awards celebrate advancements in safety, eco-innovation, and technology, and now they do so with an added level of excitement," said Jim Kerr, Chair of the AJAC Innovation Awards. "We relish this opportunity to recognize the very best and most innovative examples of new automotive products available to Canadian drivers."
About AJAC
The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Canadian Green Car of the Year Awards, Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.
About the Canadian International AutoShow
With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.
