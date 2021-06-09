2020 Activity Report - Business resilience in Saint-Laurent for an innovation-driven recovery in 2021

DESTL has also worked to have certain activities recognized as essential services and to generate new business partnerships. The launch of the Industrial Expertise Center of Montreal (IEC MTL) and the redefining of DESTL's proposal for a greener economy have also contributed to boosting business development.

Saint-Laurent thus remains an attractive territory for the business community, including world-class companies. The borough offers an environment conducive to the manufacturing sector, which generated a total investment of $546 million in 2020.

Quotes

" 2020 was marked by the responsiveness and adaptation of the services offered to better meet the needs of businesses. The DESTL team has been on the frontlines while reinventing itself to better inform, accompany, support, and innovate in the long term. Its members have all my gratitude for the work done. "

Jean-Marc Laniel, President of DESTL

" DESTL has played a vital role in supporting our businesses during the challenges of the past year. In particular, this has allowed companies to maintain a high level of investment and preserve manufacturing jobs. We are now counting once again on innovation in order to emerge stronger from this crisis. Recovery will also require the development of a greener and more sustainable economy, the acceleration of businesses towards the digital shift, and the opening of markets to promote exports and commercialization. These promising niches correspond precisely to the expertise of the DESTL team at the service of Laurentian businesses. "

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Key facts

In 2020, the borough of Saint-Laurent had 4,255 businesses and 104,043 jobs. Of this number, 2,600 jobs are directly related to the manufacturing sector, which represents 39% of the jobs in the territory.

The three main clusters are Information Technology and Communications, Aeronautics, and Life Sciences. Together, they employ nearly 24,800 workers, a slight increase over the previous year.

In 2020, the Industrial Expertise Center of Montreal (IEC MTL) took possession of its new premises on Hodge Street in Saint-Laurent. In addition to its coaching services for businesses taking their first step towards a digital shift, its technology showcase set up with industry partners, and shared workspaces, the IEC MTL now offers businesses a place of convergence for industrial innovation.

Sensitive to environmental and sustainable issues, the DESTL teams have been very present, notably through a series of webinars and representation activities. They offer support to businesses through their initiatives related to Sustainable Development and Clean Technologies.

The Mobilité alternative (MOBA) service worked on 10 consulting mandates and participated in some 50 external activities to promote Sustainable Mobility. The "Solo Car Free Challenge" event alone had 970 participants. A portrait of the mobility and economic impact of the Réseau express métropolitain du pôle de l'Agglomération de Montréal also led to the formulation of 200 recommendations to reduce solo driving.

Despite the multiple issues generated by the pandemic, 2020 was a record year in terms of the number of visits from foreign subsidiaries in Saint-Laurent. These correspond to 26% of the jobs in Saint-Laurent. They came mainly from North America (46%) and Europe (42%).

Exporting businesses have faced particular challenges due to the closing of borders and pressure on supply chains. In spite of this, the Export team assisted more than 138 businesses and 26 structuring projects on the West Island of Montreal.

Finally, in 2020, DESTL also conducted a series of consultations that led to the definition of a business plan to set up an Innovation Zone in Saint-Laurent. This could generate up to $500 million in private investments in the first year.

About Développement économique Saint-Laurent

Développement économique Saint-Laurent (DESTL) offers consulting services in business development, encourages manufacturing innovation and promotes the creation of structuring projects. The borough of Saint-Laurent is one of Quebec's main economic engines. To promote effective economic development, DESTL offers an integrated approach that includes services in Manufacturing, Innovation, Export, Sustainable Development and Alternative Mobility. Its expertise contributes to the development of an innovative industrial fabric in Montreal and in Quebec.

SOURCE DEVELOPPEMENT ECONOMIQUE SAINT-LAURENT (DESTL)

For further information: Samuel Urbain, Communication Officer, Développement économique Saint-Laurent, 514 746-5275 / [email protected] / www.destl.ca

