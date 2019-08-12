2019 Tour de Bleu raises $4.4 million for CAMH

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Tour de Bleu, a 160-kilometre private cycling event hosted by the Peter Gilgan Foundation and Mattamy Homes, has raised $4.4 million to support youth mental health initiatives at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

"We are grateful that this one-of-a-kind event will once again be supporting Canada's leading mental health hospital and research centre," said Deborah Gillis, President and CEO of the CAMH Foundation. "This year, funds raised by Tour de Bleu will support life-saving youth mental health care and research at CAMH."

Half of all cases of mental illness begin by age 14 and three-quarters by age 24. Early intervention is key to preventing mental illness or lessening its impacts over a person's lifetime. Home to three world-renowned centres of innovation—the Cundill Centre for Child and Youth Depression, the Slaight Family Centre for Youth in Transition, and the Margaret and Wallace McCain Centre for Child, Youth & Family Mental Health—CAMH is advancing a number of youth-focused initiatives that span the spectrum of mental illness.

For instance, researchers are engaging young people and their families to develop effective mental health services; using innovative approaches, such as mobile and wearable technology, to identify and treat illnesses earlier; and creating biologically informed prevention and treatment strategies. Tour de Bleu riders and sponsors will enable CAMH to build on this innovative work and support young people in their recovery from mental illness.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CAMH. Young people today face unique challenges that can adversely affect their mental health," said Peter Gilgan, Chairman and CEO, Mattamy Asset Management. "CAMH has long been at the forefront of transforming youth mental health. We're proud to support research and care initiatives that improve outcomes for young people during this critical time in their development."

Now in its 15th year, Tour de Bleu has raised over $20 million for notable charities such as SickKids Hospital, Trillium Health Centre, William Osler Health Centre, Markham/Stouffville Hospital, the Mattamy National Cycling Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Women's College Hospital Foundation. Last year, Tour de Bleu raised $3.75 million to support the development of the new Tour de Bleu Therapeutic Neighbourhood at CAMH.

The Peter Gilgan Foundation

The Peter Gilgan Foundation is a private foundation created by philanthropist and business leader Peter Gilgan. Donations totaling more than $260 million have been directed to a variety of causes, including health and wellness, recreation and active lifestyles, educational institutions, international development and environmental protection. The Peter Gilgan Foundation's current focus is on children, youth, and families, as well as environmental protection and international development. Visit www.petergilganfoundation.org for more information.

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital and a world leading research centre in this field. CAMH combines clinical care, research, education, policy development and health promotion to help transform the lives of people affected by mental illness and addiction. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. For more information, please visit camh.ca or follow @CAMHnews on Twitter.

