2019 Silver Leaf Award Winners Announced by IABC Canada

Professional Excellence Recognized by the

International Association of Business Communicators

Canada West and East Regions

CALGARY, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Canada recognized outstanding professional communications by announcing the Silver Leaf Awards winners of 2019.

The Silver Leaf Awards recognize business communication excellence in close to 50 categories, including brand communications, internal communications, digital communication channels, and issues management. Of the 121 entries submitted, 55 were honoured with a Silver Leaf Award this year – 27 received an Award of Excellence and 28 an Award of Merit.

"Year after year, Silver Leaf winners continue to impress us with their creativity, rigorous work and achievements," says Sue Ridewood, National Programs Director, IABC Canada West Region. "I'd like to offer a well-earned congratulations to all the 2019 winners."

"Throughout the years, Silver Leaf winners represent the dynamic changes taking place in the communications industry as our strategic roles evolve at an accelerating pace," says Paula Bernardino, National Programs Director, IABC Canada East Region. "The extensive comments from our evaluators reflect the quality of our entries."

The complete winners list is available on the IABC Canada website: 2019 Silver Leaf Winners.

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) recognizes excellence in organizational communications at the international, national and chapter levels. Canada's national Silver Leaf Awards program is managed jointly by the Canada East and Canada West Regions. Canadian members represent approximately 40 per cent of IABC's global membership.

The Silver Leaf Award program is sponsored by Imagestudio Creative Communications Inc.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring distribution of this announcement.

For further information: Paula Bernardino - Canada East Region; Sue Ridewood - Canada West Region, iabcsilverleaf@gmail.com

